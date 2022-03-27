We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Scott Caserta
CANDIDATE FOR: Cabell County Clerk
PARTY: Republican
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: https://www.facebook.com/scott.caserta
HOME CITY: Huntington
HOME COUNTY: Cabell County
AGE: 58
EDUCATION: Graduate of Barboursville High School, attended Marshall University & Tri-State Fire Academy.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Special Metals (INCO) 27 years-Carpenter Shop-Current Leadman.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Huntington City Council 12yrs Elected in 2004, 2008 and 2012; Elected Chairman of City Council by its members in 2007 & 2015; CCERC-911 Dispatcher; WV State Police Dispatcher; Teacher/Counselor & Educational Services Coordinator at Pressley Ridge Schools; Behavior Management Specialist at Russell L. Daugherty Center; United States Air Force (Honorable Discharge).
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Board of Directors, Children's Place Huntington, WV; CPR/SFA Instructor American Red Cross; CPR Instructor-American Heart Association; NR-E.M.T. Emergency Medical Tech; Industrial Firefighter/HAZMAT Tech-Confined Space Rescue; member of Christ Temple Church, Huntington.
FAMILY: wife, Cindi (25 years); daughter, Hannah Marie Lynn Caserta.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: As a life long resident of Cabell County, I look forward to working for you as your next Cabell County Clerk. I have dedicated my life to the service of others as a Fireman, E.M.T., coaching and teaching kids and served as a City Councilman. I’m asking for your vote so I can continue serving the people of Cabell County.
1. What experience qualifies you for the office?
Serving 12 years on City Council gives me great insight to the functions of government. I worked diligently to implement balanced budgets and evaluate expenditures while remaining accountable for tax payer dollars. Working with the City & County Clerk’s offices during elections over 18 years has given me insight to what has worked well and what has been problematic.
2. What are your suggestions for improving the operation of the office?
I will work with the public and employees to increase efficiency of the office, improve technologies and make the office more user friendly. I will work with County Commissioners to implement the State Auditor’s ‘Open Checkbook’ program providing complete transparency to the residents. It’s your tax dollars at work, you should know where the money is being spent.
3. What would your definition of good service be?
Being responsive to the public is the best way to improve services. All information needs to be easily accessible. The County Clerk is the Chief Elections Officer and the Chief Financial Officer for the county. The office maintains and processes all of the county’s financial records, including the budget, payroll and accounts payable. An Open Checkbook policy will ensure accountability.
4. How can your office assist voters to cast their ballots more easily?
Implementing an awareness program to educate voters on eligible services such as Emergency Ballot Commissioners who can visit hospitals, nursing and Veteran’s homes to ensure their ability to cast their vote. As well, I will work with the Secretary of State’s office encouraging students to better understand their rights, opportunities and the value of being able to register and vote.