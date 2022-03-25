We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
We are working with all candidates in contested races to get their questionnaires included on our website. (Candidates who have no opposition in the primary election will later receive a questionnaire if they are contested in the general election.)
If a candidate is having trouble sending in a questionnaire, please click on an existing profile in your race. Send the same information, your numbered answers and your photo in an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com. You will receive a confirmation email back within two business days.
NAME: Alvin Bowyer
CANDIDATE FOR: Cabell County Commission
PARTY: Republican
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: https://vote4alvin.org
HOME CITY: Huntington
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 63
EDUCATION: Huntington High School, Marshall University, Cabell Vocational School.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: AB Ministorage, Inc. Milton (1986-Present) – President, Century 21 Homes & Land (2005 to Present) – Realtor.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Big Sandy Superstore Arena Finance Director (16 years ending 2005), Huntington Board of Realtors Treasurer,
FAMILY: Widower.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: A business owner in Cabell County since 1986, Built business from scratch and operate it myself. I am not hesitant to reach out to various government departments for answers to issues affecting our business people. Our county has much to offer and I want to help us to grow to meet the needs of generations to come. My Realtor experience is negotiating and I have been very successful in doing this for many years now. With your support and vote - I look forward to utilizing my experience for the citizens of Cabell County
1. How could the commission implement better county planning into the next decade?
State law dictates that counties update their strategic planning every ten years. We need to continue to work with HMDA, HADCO, and networking with Barboursville Planning Commission, along with our local communities. Business leaders must have input also to create the best for our county.
2. How would you encourage economic development in the county?
We must work with the cities, and communities to provide an inviting environment for development. New sidewalks, paving, curbs for water control, litter control, demolition of blighted structures. Work with the movers and shakers at the state economic development authority and our legislators for growth in our county so as opportunities appear – we are in the running.
3. What more needs to be done about dilapidated housing in the county?
Cabell County lack’s authority to address issues in the county. I would support Commissioner Sobonya’s initiative to create an unsafe building structure ordinance. We can then begin to address issues to improve the area’s affected by these structures.
4. What are the three most pressing problems the county faces?
1. Potential loss of revenue from levies. Our County has many important services and require to be funded. 2. Continually rising health care costs. To make sure we are utilizing our revenues the best for our citizens, and providing quality healthcare for our employees. 3. Rising jail costs with no control over expenses.
5. What are your top priorities for moving the county forward?
Economic development, we need the infrastructure (water, sewer, Internet, etc…) and the land to develop. Our state legislature is working on high speed Internet, we need to market ourselves as being a viable location to attract business.
6. Would you be in favor of increasing the size of the sheriff’s enforcement offices?
Our county is tearing down and rebuilding the Sheriff’s Ona location. We need to make sure our Sheriff has the personnel, equipment, and facilities to protect our county. This will require evaluation with our Sheriff periodically. The protection of our law enforcement officers is of utmost importance.
7. What needs to be done about litter control in the county?
This creates a blight on our community and job creators. We need to educate our citizens and our youth of the importance to not litter. Have the State Road department to post “DO NOT LITTER” signs in problem areas. We can utilize our day report labor to clean problem areas.
8. What will you do to balance the budget in light of the cap on funding for county jails?
The bonds adopted for the regional jail authority are scheduled to be paid off very soon. The freed up revenues will help with our jail costs. We need to work with our legislators to not lose that additional revenue. Of course each year the budget must be evaluated to make sure we are doing the best for our citizens.
9. Are you interested in fitting renewable energy into local planning and development? If so, how?
Without stifling growth in our county, we need to balance the costs vs the benefits of renewable energy. Would be beneficial if we could bring in a company who does renewable energy and create new jobs in the process.