NAME: Billy Wayne Bailey
CANDIDATE FOR: Cabell County Commission
PARTY: Democrat
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: www.billywaynebailey.com
HOME CITY: Culloden
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 63
EDUCATION: R.B.A. Marshall University.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Director, Recovered Solutions.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: West Virginia Assistant Secretary of Veterans Assistance, West Virginia State Senator, Wyoming County Sheriff, WV Air National Guard 130th Airlift Wing. United Sates Army 1092nd Combat Engineers.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: American Legion, Disabled American Veterans. Honorary Life Member, Vietnam Veterans of America.
ENDORSEMENTS: UMWA.
FAMILY: Allison Hughart, five children.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I'm running for Cabell County Commission because this year's elections are more important than ever. We need qualified, experienced leadership to restart our economy after COVID-19, and to help make Cabell County a place we're all proud to call home. Because of my service in the legislature, and my position as Deputy Secretary in the Department of Veterans Assistance, I'm uniquely qualified to serve the citizens of Cabell County during these challenging times. I have a proven track record of getting things done to make West Virginia a better place to live and work and raise a family.
1. How would you implement better county planning?
I would begin with a county wide canvas of citizens and businesses in order to draft a blueprint for future development that reflects the priorities of Cabell County residents. This plan would take in to account the unique challenges of a county made up of both rural and urban areas in order to manage and encourage responsible development.
2. How would you encourage economic development in the county?
We must use our county planning department, through its zoning, permitting and land use authority, to encourage construction and economic growth by incentivizing responsible development without requiring additional funding from taxpayers. Additionally, we must aggressively seek Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) to supplement county resources without further burdening taxpayers.
3. What more needs to be done about dilapidated housing in the county?
Dilapidated housing decreases property values, encourages criminal activity, and presents a safety hazard to our communities. As Executive Director of Recovered Solutions I'm already working to rehabilitate and restore substandard housing in Cabell County. Huntington's' Blight and Nuisance Elimination Program (B.A.N.E.) eliminated more than 100 houses last year. I would extend that program to the entire county.
4. What are the three most pressing problems the county faces?
While there has been some improvement, the opioid addiction crisis remains a major problem in the county. Economic development and jobs have taken a hit because of COVID-19 and are also likewise a concern. And finally, road and transportation issues.
5. What are your budgeting priorities?
Making sure we are balancing our budget while meeting our salary and benefit obligations to law enforcement, EMS and all county employees and retirees. Utilizing our remaining resources to improve the quality of life for all Cabell County residents while encouraging responsible and managed economic growth within the county.
6. Do you think more sheriff’s deputies should be added?
As a former Sheriff myself I understand the diverse needs of a modern, efficient Sheriff's department. As a county commissioner I would ask the Sheriff what his budget priorities were and then would aggressively advocate for those priorities in the confines of the budget making process.
7. What needs to be done about litter control in the county?
I'm in favor of encouraging recycling efforts throughout the county. In addition I would work with law enforcement and the courts to support common sense enforcement measures as well as using prisoners and those on home confinement to help clean up litter in our communities.