NAME: Bob Bailey
CANDIDATE FOR: Cabell County Commissioner
PARTY: Democrat
HOME CITY: Huntington
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 82
EDUCATION: Marshall University Bachelor Degree & Masters Degree in Education Administration.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Huntington City Councilman at Large.
OTHER WORK HISTORY : Teacher & coach, Sheriff of Cabell County, Huntington City Councilman, Cabell County Commissioner, Mayor.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Elks Club, Moose Club, Marine Corp League, DAV, American Legion, NAACP, TTA Chairman of the board, CCCSO, Solid Waste Authority.
FAMILY: daughters, Lisa Bailey and Robin Bailey.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: During my 25 years on County Commission, I built 6 new ambulance stations, 2 senior centers, new, state of the art 911 center, miles of new water & sewer lines, increased volunteer fire department funding and 24 new hydrants. I will be a full time County Commissioner; there is no substitute for experience.
1. How could the commission implement better county planning into the next decade?
Being a former member of the county planning commission, we wrote a comprehensive plan, with the help of Marshall University & Mountwest College that should be used as a roadmap for better Couny planning, currently.
2. How would you encourage economic development in the County?
Provide a good infrastructure system for developers. I will support the Tri-State airport as I always have, support & encourage local businesses by cleaning up the county to attract new business.
3. What more needs to be done about dilapidated housing in the county?
No zoning in the county is a contributing reason and working with the mayors of Huntington, Barboursville & Milton, we can come up with solutions to tear them down. New structures require building permits, and new ideas for cleanup.
4. What are the three most pressing problems the county faces?
The county jail bill seems to be the biggest. Needing to meet with legislators to study this issue and come up with new streams of revenue such as city’s paying their share and accelerating court cases to send convicted criminals to prisons.
5. What are your top priorities for moving the county forward?
Using federal funding wisely, offer & encourage good economic values, showcasing all new developments around the county and promoting a full time set of commissioners, dedicated to overseeing taxpayers money.
6. Would you be in favor of increasing the Sheriff’s law enforcement offices?
As a former Sheriff I see the need to increase the law enforcement office for proper protection of citizens, and the ongoing drug epidemic, for safety. Pay increases are a priority for the men & women putting their lives on the line for us, and to attract new business to a safe and secure area.
7. What needs to be done about litter control in the county?
With increased law enforcement patrol, longer jail times, tougher fines, camera’s on dump sites, citizen awareness to report infractions and using more inmates to clean sites.
8. What will you do to balance the budget in light of the cap on funding for county jails?
We have to plan budgets with revenues and priorities. We can see where there are areas to cut cost, areas to expand revenue intake and implement ideas from previous budgets that worked.
9. Are you interested in fitting renewable energy into local planning and development?
Renewable energy that comes from resources replenished on a human timescale should be used as often as possible, in planning and development. Sustainable energy is cheaper and progressive. Fossil fuels are being used up and prices skyrocketing.