NAME: Caleb Gibson
CANDIDATE FOR: Cabell County Commission
PARTY: Republican
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: https://www.facebook.com/calebgibsonforcountycommission
HOME CITY: Milton
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 37
EDUCATION: Cabell Midland High School (2002), Marshall University (B.A.’06), George Washington University (M.P.S.’09).
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Associate Vice President-Investments, Financial Advisor with Wells Fargo Advisors in Huntington, WV.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Financial Advisor with Edward Jones (2010-2021) in Huntington, WV.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Committeeman Cabell County Republican Executive Committee.
FAMILY: wife, Jill; children, Kailyn and Elin.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I want to best serve the people of Cabell County by helping to make it the best place in West Virginia to live, work, and do business. Much like former Commissioners Nancy Cartmill and Anne Yon, I would bring the same temperament, integrity and common sense to the position.
1. How could the commission implement better county planning into the next decade?
By having a collaborative planning process with the various county agencies in regards to their budget needs and workplace requests. To continue working with our municipal leaders and organizations such as HADCO to prioritize the vision for moving the county forward into the next decade.
2. How would you encourage economic development in the county?
Utilize all available options and tools to foster thriving economic opportunities for Cabell County. This includes utilizing our local Chamber of Commerce, business leaders, as well as local and state economic development authorities to be best in line to take advantage of opportunities that arise. A good example of this is the new Nucor plant to be built just above us in Mason County.
3. What more needs to be done about dilapidated housing in the county?
Dilapidated housing is not only an eyesore to the community but these properties also breed crime and drug related problems all around the county. Many nuisance properties have been taken down locally in the past few years. This is a problem that our municipalities are facing and I would support any measure the County Commission could give to support these efforts.
4. What are the three most pressing problems the county faces?
Jail Costs: Continuing to meet rising jail costs the county is responsible for. Infrastructure: This includes public sewer districts that the county commission may have a role in oversight. Law Enforcement and First Responder Agency Budgeting: Allotting enough money in the budget and providing the leeway to best put it to work where they think it would help the most.
5. What are your top priorities for moving the county forward?
Efficiency in county services. Transparency in establishing an environment with open lines of communication so the people of Cabell County can access and understand the decisions that are made by the Commission. Modernization by providing necessary renovations to make the courthouse welcoming and user friendly for the public and those that work there.
6. Would you be in favor of increasing the size of the sheriff’s enforcement offices?
I would absolutely be in favor of all measures that we can do to help our Sheriff’s Department keep our county safe. The Sheriff’s Ona office is currently slated for necessary renovations. I would also make sure our deputies have what they need for their personal safety and the safety of those they protect.
7. What needs to be done about litter control in the county?
This is a point-of-pride issue that all of us need to be better in promoting. I would encourage local agencies to give community service hours to adopt an area in litter pickup and beautification.
8. What will you do to balance the budget in light of the cap on funding for county jails?
This is always going to be a big obstacle to overcome every year with rising jail costs and rising inmate numbers. We need to work with our local law enforcement agencies, especially the Prosecutors office, about ways to help curb these costs. For example, keeping non-violent offenders on some type of supervision outside of the daily cost of incarceration.
9. Are you interested in fitting renewable energy into local planning and development? If so, how?
All forms of energy should be on the table. We have a local solar company that is growing exponentially in the number of jobs they are providing in West Virginia. If there is a company that is looking to do business here in oil and gas, solar, wind, etc. then I think we should do everything we can to help bring them in.