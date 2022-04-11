We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Jim Morgan
CANDIDATE FOR: Cabell County Commission
PARTY: Democrat
HOME CITY: Huntington
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 84
EDUCATION: BS agricultural sciences, WVU 1959.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: President, Cabell County Commission; Priest, Trinity Episcopal Church.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: retired business owner: Morgan’s Inc., Stationers/Morgan’s, Stadium Bookstore, owned and operated a 600 acre dairy farm.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Past President Huntington Symphony, Huntington Rotary Club, and Huntington chamber of commerce. Current board member Cammack Children’s Center, Treas. Huntington clinical foundation, President Stella Fuller Settlement and CCCSO.
FAMILY: wife, Elizabeth (Ainslie) (61 years); children, James Morgan, III, MD, R. William Morgan, Robert P. Morgan, Ainslie McKinney; grandchildren, Elizabeth Morgan, Annie Morgan, Hanly Morgan, Sydney Morgan, Reese Morgan.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: During my six-year term of office we have been able to eliminate a $3 million jail bill, placed the county health insurance with PEIA saving both the county and employees money and providing for HSA accounts if wanted. The county kept a positive financial situation throughout the Covid 19 challenge. Building on these achievements by using funds from the American rescue plan act, I look forward to reelection to continue lasting improvements for the county in areas of water and sewer systems, first responder needs, police protection, and updating of equipment as needed.
1. How could the commission implement better county planning into the next decade?
County planning always presents a challenge in land allocation versus private property rights. The County planning commission should work with local property owners and state development groups to promote a comprehensive land use policy. With up-to-date mapping techniques, areas for residential, commercial, and industrial sites could be made available.
2. How would you encourage economic development in the county?
The county has very limited funds for economic development. We must work with the elected city and county officials to provide the best services available to assist local development agencies HADCO, HMDA, and Chamber of Commerce in their direct contacts with prospects
3. What more needs to be done about dilapidated housing in the county?
Recent action by the legislature made funds available to explore further use of WV housing and development funds to be matched by the county to remove these properties after exhausting all other possibilities.
4. What are the three most pressing problems the county faces?
1. Regional jail bills always present a problem in the cost should be taken over by the state or arresting agencies pay. 2. Possibility of removing personal property tax could cost Cabell County over $8 million. (The property tax modernization constitutional amendment HJR3). 3. Counties have no taxing options, we need home-rule.
5. What are your top priorities for moving the county forward?
The wise use of American Recovery funds to update infrastructure of water and sewer projects and continuing balanced and cost saving budgets
6. Would you be in favor of increasing the size of the sheriff’s enforcement offices?
Yes, our current sheriff has worked diligently to upgrade pay, staff, and equipment. Cabell populations has shifted eastward and more law enforcement is needed there.
7. What needs to be done about litter control in the county?
Persons sentenced to home confinement currently are used to clean roadsides, trim brush, and help in the beautification of the county. Improved joint recycling plans by the city and County will help to cut down litter.
8. What will you do to balance the budget in light of the cap on funding for county jails?
Our county budget will be balanced because of cost-saving measures taken the last few years to allow payment of jail bills. We will lobby for changes to the regional jail system
9. Are you interested in fitting renewable energy into local planning and development? If so, how?
Yes, what forms of renewable energy are available is a standard question for economic developers. The county must work with the city and state to provide the best options for renewable energy.