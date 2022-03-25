We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Kim Alan Cooper
CANDIDATE FOR: Cabell County Commissioner (unexpired term of the late Nancy Cartmill)
PARTY: Republican
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: Facebook
HOME CITY: Milton
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 58
EDUCATION: Milton High School, Marshall University (BA Elementary Education & MA Educational Administration.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Assistant Superintendent Cabell County Schools.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Owner/Operator The Maze at Cooper Family Farms, Cooper Family Farms.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Milton Fire Department, Antioch Baptist Church, Homeland Security LEPC, WV Fusion Center, Cabell County Planning Commission.
FAMILY: wife, Joyce; daughter, Kelsi Miller and her husband Adam; son, Colin Cooper; grandchildren, Lily and Hudson.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I try daily to put my faith, family and the future in every decision made. Sometimes, the right decision is not the most popular one. Integrity is a principle that cannot and will not be compromised.
1. How could the commission implement better county planning into the next decade?
Our county has a Planning Commission and a strategic plan. We need to constantly revisit and monitor to plan for further development using all resources available from state and federal entities.
2. How would you encourage economic development in the county?
We need to make our county inviting to businesses, large or small. Small business development is what has kept us afloat for years. We also need to encourage larger companies to locate and/or relocate. We have workers and development areas. Promote the county as the premier area of the Tri-State with river, rail and highways.
3. What more need to be done about dilapidated housing in the county?
Dilapidated housing is a problem throughout the county. This is a double edge sword. I am not an advocate of countywide zoning. I believe in smaller government, not larger. This is a problem not readily solved and financially feasible. Adjustments in the budget would need to be made to provide enforcement through the Health Department and other pertinent agencies.
4. What are the three most pressing problems the county faces?
Our three most pressing problems: 1. Economic Development – Lack of higher paying large and small businesses locating here. 2. Drugs – Out-of-staters and our own are polluting our county, state and nation. 3. Infrastructure Upgrades – Roads, Utilities
5. What are your top priorities for moving the county forward?
1. Balanced budget. 2. Economic Development. 3. Route 2 upgrade. 4. Infrastructure upgrades. 5. Develop additional tourist destinations
6. Would you be in favor of increasing the size of the sheriff’s enforcement offices?
Yes. Patrols are limited at times. They serve our schools and stand guard for our children. Keep the east end of the county served with the detachment at Ona. This serves at least half of our county with tax and DMV services. Increase Alternative Sentencing, Day Report and use them to clean litter, cut brush and keep the county clean.
7. What needs to be done about litter control in the county?
Litter is a problem throughout the county. Enforcement of this is also a problem due to limited time of law enforcement. On dumps along roads, offenders need to be prosecuted when caught. Our Adopt a Highway program has all but been abandoned. This needs to be restarted and promoted and Day Report needs to be used much more extensively.
8. What will you do to balance the budget in light of the cap on funding for county jails?
Through continued cooperation between the Sheriff’s Department and his Day Report, Alternative Sentencing and Home Confinement, money has been and is continued to be saved. State legislators can be approached for increased funding.
9. Are you interested in fitting renewable energy into local planning and development? If so, how?
Renewable energy is a growing enterprise in WV. Through state and federal tax credits, it is becoming more and more accepted. Companies are looking at their areas to help with overhead cash. If our county could partner with companies, it would be advantageous for all.