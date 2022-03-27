We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Liza Caldwell
CANDIDATE FOR: Cabell County Commission
PARTY: Republican
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: www.electlizacaldwell.com
HOME CITY: Huntington
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 66
EDUCATION: Graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: President, Williamson Mining and Manufacturing.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Commercial Property Manager, Dingess Rum Properties, Inc-retired Oct 2021.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Presently, Huntington Museum of Art, Southside Alliance, Huntington Historic Preservation Commission. Previous involvement includes Huntington Urban Renewal Authority, chair,; Huntington Municipal Development Authority, chair; Huntington Main Street, City of Huntington Foundation, Marshall Foundation for the Arts, Keith Albee Foundation Board and Huntington in Bloom.
FAMILY: Two children and four grandchildren.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I’m running for County Commission to make sure we build results for all of Cabell County. My professional career has been dedicated to developing properties and businesses that have transformed Huntington. I understand what it is going to take to build infrastructure and a environment that will make businesses want to locate here. The federal government is sending millions of dollars to Cabell County. We need responsible, experienced business minded people to make sure our tax dollars are spent in a way that will drive job growth and make real improvements in our communities.
1. How could the commission implement better county planning into the next decade?
Cabell County needs to ensure quiet residential areas, a diversified economic base, aesthetically pleasing neighborhoods, and safe communities. The foundation of each of these issues require solid infrastructure investments that include water, sewer, and broadband. We must make sure we are making the right investments to support our goals.
2. How would you encourage economic development in the county?
I will be proactive to the needs of existing businesses and industry. I will work to remove barriers to business and look for ways to incentivize new development.
3. What more needs to be done about dilapidated housing in the county?
I support maximizing the participation in the West Virginia Property Rescue Initiative that helps counties and municipalities that want to rid their communities of blighted, dangerous properties. We need to find ways to assist property owners by developing and engaging in investment tools to keep properties from declining.
4. What are the three most pressing problems the county faces?
1. Loss of population. 2. Economic Development. 3. Infrastructure Development. All of these problems are intertwined, and we must have people with real experience to solve these challenges and put us on the path of constructive growth.
5. What are your top priorities for moving the county forward?
My first priority is responsible investment of the millions of dollars the county will receive from the federal government. Second, is infrastructure and economic development that will drive job creation. Third, is transparency of government so all citizens can be engaged in the process and there is absolute accountability.
6. Would you be in favor of increasing the size of the sheriff’s enforcement offices?
I absolutely support our law enforcement officers and the decisions made by our Sheriff.
7. What needs to be done about litter control in the county?
In looking at what the sheriff and municipalities are now doing to address litter and illegal dumping, these efforts should be supported and built upon. Engaging citizens through education to understand the negative impact of litter on tourism, environment, and business development.
8. What will you do to balance the budget in light of the cap on funding for county jails?
First, we cannot let the jail bill be a deterrent to enforcing the laws. I will continue to work with the legislature for solutions to this issues. Recently, the legislature approved a supplemental appropriation to hold the costs. This is a good first step to help the counties.
9. Are you interested in fitting renewable energy into local planning and development? If so, how?
I am a supporter of our West Virginia energy economy. As greener energy becomes more cost effective or provides supplemental support to the grid, we need to incorporate it where it is appropriate.