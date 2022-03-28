We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Phil Parlock
CANDIDATE FOR: Cabell County Commission
PARTY: Republican
HOME CITY: Barboursville area
HOME COUNTY: Cabell County
AGE: 65
EDUCATION: B.S. Penn State University.
OCCUPATION: Broad Spectrum Problem Solver & Arborist.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: WV State Tax Department; Department of Transportation Right’s of Way; Savings & Loan Real Estate Appraiser; Commercial-Industrial Real Estate Appraiser Pgh. PA; Ashland Coal Tax Representative; Real Estate Sales, Huntington.
FAMILY: 11 children, increasing bunches of grandchildren.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: Cabell County’s a wonderful place to live/raise a family; I seek to protect that for my family and friends, and for all of the future peoples of the county. I’m an open, honest, Intuitive, problem solving guy who considers diverse ideas & opinions, many of which come from prior memberships in the UMWA, ASFME, USWA, Friends of WV Public Broadcasting, and the Board of the local NAACP.
1. How could the commission implement better county planning into the next decade?
Protecting property owner’s rights, protecting property owners from neighboring nuisances, and protecting the country areas from needlessly sprawling incorporated areas is important to protect the generally wholesome nature of the county. In other words, have the towns & city organize better within, and the Commission fine tune the open county areas for continued enjoyment of their respective differences.
2. How would you encourage economic development in the county?
We need to better utilize our existing land and personnel resources. Cabell County has fallen behind by not actively, by not VERY actively seeking and courting ppl & corporations who are seeking siting opportunities. Free federal monies should be better pursued to assist us.
3. What more needs to be done about dilapidated housing in the county?
Abandoned properties in the country areas should be identified & highlighted with the permission of their property owners. Usually these properties are marketable, but not exposed. The city & other incorporated areas already have policies in place.
4. What are the three most pressing problems the county faces?
Under-enforcement regarding drug trafficking (even in our schools) is a county-wide problem. Coupled with addictions, the entire county population is in some way affected. Our ever-over expensive jail costs are a drain to our budget. We are all in this together, but there’s a lack of team spirit between the Commissioners, the mayors, and other self-important people in our county-wide community.
5. What are your top priorities for moving the county forward?
My top priority is to join our leaders together to promote development utilizing existing recourses whilst protecting the peaceful nature of the open areas.
6. Would you be in favor of increasing the size of the sheriff’s enforcement offices?
Our County Sheriff’s Department is staffed with many friendly, proficient, & community conscious officers. They maintain a reasonable amount of favored visibility. Discussions may warrant increasing either the size or the total duty hours of the department.
7. What needs to be done about litter control in the county?
Increasing community awareness and community observations would be a good start towards keeping our county clean. Aggressive enforcement may encourage trashy people to leave and/or stay out of the county.
8. What will you do to balance the budget in light of the cap on funding for county jails?
I’d recommend utilizing every blockade to minimalize our obligations, taking off the legal gloves if necessary. I’d also repeatedly survey the length of stay for inmates who don’t have resources to post bail. Months of time & money are wasted on those forgotten, ignored, and/or in for long periods awaiting court appearances on minor charges.
9. Are you interested in fitting renewable energy into local planning and development? If so, how?
The use of renewable resources is quickly becoming practicable and economically viable in both the public and private sectors. We should keep the public informed and updated as to their and our options.