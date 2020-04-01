HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
NAME: Tina Brooks
CANDIDATE FOR: Cabell County Magistrate Division 4
PARTY: Nonpartisan race
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: https://www.facebook.com/ELECTTINABROOKSFORCABELLCOUNTYMAGISTRATE/
HOME CITY: Huntington
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 57
EDUCATION: FHS, HEHS, Real Estate Career Center, WVU.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Independent Business Owner (Healthcare Boss)
OTHER WORK HISTORY: City of Huntington Housing Development Tax Credit Property Manager, Real Estate Property Manager, Foster Care.
FAMILY: Married, several grandchildren, daughter and son (deceased).
PERSONAL STATEMENT: Spent years working and volunteering with the Foster Care System helping many juveniles turn their lives around and end up being productive citizens. As a successful Real Estate Agent and Property manager I helped people overcome obstacles they faced while trying to purchase or rent housing. As a Magistrate I will follow the laws that govern our State of WV. I will make fair and balanced decisions while making certain our people of Cabell County feel safe as possible.
1. What steps might improve the workings of the courts?
Better physical work environment for Magistrates. Having someone with a new perspective to take the bench that hasn’t been there in prior years that will start fresh and attend all training classes that are required and have a good working relationship with magistrates and staff presently serving.
2. Do you believe you have the temperament to be on the bench?
Definitely, I have worked in the public sector for over 30 years and overcome many obstacles while exhibiting patience, good communication skills, being open minded, fair, a good listener and with excellent problem solving skills.
3. How do you feel about accepting contributions to your campaign? Do you feel this creates a conflict of interest or an appearance of impropriety if you are elected?
I have not solicited funds for my campaign or have any online accounts asking for donations from individuals such as friends or people because of the possibility of the appearance of impropriety.
4. Would you favor or oppose a system in which all sentencing decisions were routinely reported in the local paper, indexed by the name of the judge? Explain why or why not.
I believe an open and fair system is necessary to have an orderly society that believes in our justice system.
5. What do you believe to be the root causes for the high numbers of juvenile offenders? What changes can the court system make to reduce these numbers?
Several, Starting with our children being left alone or unattended for longer periods of time, leaving them alone gives them time to be on social networking sites that most realize can lead to problems, bullying, and even peer pressure. I believe our court system needs to look at each case to make a decision that could turn the lives around for the juvenile offenders.
6. What kinds of experience do you have with law enforcement or the law profession?
The state of WV doesn’t require experience in law enforcement. I beleive both our citizens and state want magistrates that are honest, of good moral character, impartial and can interpret the laws that govern our state.
7. How would you weigh addressing the growing jail population with public safety?
By utilizing alternative sentencing when possible such as community service, probation, and home confinement. We must always keep our people safe by doing what we can to keep violent and dangerous criminals incarcerated.