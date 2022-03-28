We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Billy Chaffin
CANDIDATE FOR: Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation District Board District 2
PARTY: Nonpartisan race
HOME CITY: Barboursville
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 53
EDUCATION: RBA, and MS Adult Technical Education-Marshall University.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: 22 Years Special Metals Corp.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: B.P.O. Elks lodge 313 Huntington WV, Loyal Order of Moose 2586 Barboursville WV, Sons of the American Legion 177 Barboursville WV.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I am a lifelong resident of West Virginia. I wish to improve the life of our citizens, and protect our state. I believe that our elected officials at the state and national levels have allowed themselves to get bogged down in the politics of our time, and simply have forgotten what’s important. I believe this needs to change, we must elect new officials. If I am elected, I am committed to working hard to find the absolute best solutions to our problems. I would greatly appreciate your vote, and support.
1. What is the most pressing need for the park system?
PROMOTION. Parks attract residents and businesses, increase revenue, and increase job opportunities. Planning and programming that engages residents in the design and of their local parks fosters a sense of community and helps ensure that the parks reflect the needs of the community. Community involvement has been shown to decrease crime and generate additional support for nearby park projects.
2. How can parks be better maintained with the current resources?
We can improve energy efficiency in places like parks, community centers, and during administrative practices. Optimize Water Resources and Flood Protection, and plan for severe weather. It’s also important to make sure we are adding initiatives that encourage conserving power during daily tasks at our parks. Expand the collection and use of solar power and other renewable energy sources.
3. What new programs does the park system need?
With eSports gaining popularity among teens, we can frame engaging eSports programs to provide teens with a chance to enhance their skills and socialize with their peers. We need to also show the physical benefits - Parks and recreation agencies can work towards their physical fitness goals for kids and rejuvenate the perspective on fun and fitness.