NAME: Don McCroskey
CANDIDATE FOR: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District board District 2
PARTY: nonpartisan race
HOME CITY: Ona
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 83
EDUCATION: High School, some College, IBM programming classes as well as training sessions sponsored by IBM, NRPA, IAFE and NARC&DC.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: GHPRD Commissioner.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Inco Alloys International
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Cabell County Fair, WV Pumpkin Festival, WV Assoc Fairs & Festivals, GHPRD, GKRC&D, WVRC&D and Mid-Atlantic RC&D.
Family: wife, Connie McCroskey; children, Tanya Dailey and Charles McCroskey; grandchildren, Nick, Naylon and Niles Dailey.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: While working at INCO, I began my involvement with various civic organizations. After retiring, I continued volunteering with additional organizations. I enjoy involvement in community service type activities. Note: Park Commissioners are elected but receive no pay for their services. I enjoy working with “volunteers” because they are “doing what they like to do”. My background is basically in finance and computer technology. I currently serve as Treasurer for GKRC&D and WVRC&D. I have been a member of Antioch Baptist Church (Ona) since I was seventeen. During these years I have served as teacher, choir director and deacon.
1. What is the most pressing need for the park system?
FUNDING – recent research has shown that GHPRD receives less than one third per capita income than the next lowest funded park system in the entire State. Grants and donor funded projects have helped but securing consistent funding would allow us to better maintain existing and plan for projects desired by our citizens.
2. How can parks be better maintained with the current resources?
We are working on partnerships with businesses, civic groups and volunteers that we believe offer a significant boost to the ability to maintain our facilities. This has been a productive situation for GHPRD. We need to build on this and seek other opportunities as well. LED lighting upgrades are an example of combined savings and improvements.
3. What new programs does the park system need?
Health related programs, programs for all age groups and programs for different interest groups. Nationally, parks are promoting pollinator gardens, etc. to promote healthy environments. A recent survey has provided us with a sizeable list of things that our people want to have available. A chapel at Spring Hill and restrooms in all parks are two specific needs.