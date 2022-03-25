We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
We are working with all candidates in contested races to get their questionnaires included on our website. (Candidates who have no opposition in the primary election will later receive a questionnaire if they are contested in the general election.)
If a candidate is having trouble sending in a questionnaire, please click on an existing profile in your race. Send the same information, your numbered answers and your photo in an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com. You will receive a confirmation email back within two business days.
NAME: Noel Jordan
CANDIDATE FOR: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District board District 2
PARTY: nonpartisan race
HOME CITY: Milton
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 71
EDUCATION: Master of Arts, Marshall University; Bachelor of Business Administration, Marshall University.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Communicator with Infocision.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I plan to listen to others. Recreation without representation is a reality for those of us in eastern Cabell County. The population base has shifted and so should the focus of the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation Board. It is the purpose of this candidacy to provide a voice.
1. What is the most pressing need for the park system?
The most pressing need is to bring recreational activity to this base. Presently, we are isolated. By encouraging participation, our lifestyle can become less sedentary and more diverse.
2. How can parks be better maintained with the current resources?
Activities should be more decentralized and with a Huntington flavor.
3. What new programs does the park system need?
I would favor activities that would allow an aging population to enjoy such as disc golf, croquet and perhaps encourage bicycling. We have a nationally recognized bike trail going through the City of Milton.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Color bars are links that go to the candidate's profile page. At this time, we are sending questionnaires only to candidates in contested races. Candidates who have no opposition in the primary election will later receive a questionnaire if they are contested in the general election.
EARLY VOTING: April 27-May 7
W.VA. PRIMARY ELECTION: May 10
GENERAL ELECTION: Nov. 8
CANDIDATES IN CONTESTED RACES: Receive a questionnaire by sending an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com.