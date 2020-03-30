HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
NAME: David Harrington
CANDIDATE FOR: Huntington City Council At-Large (At-Large candidates are elected by all Huntington voters)
PARTY: Republican
HOME CITY: Huntington
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 63
EDUCATION: MBA Marshall University.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Retired
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Big Brothers/ Big Sisters; First Huntington National bank; City of Huntington Director of Administration and Finance; Unlimited Future Executive Director; small business owner Medical Equipment.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Many over the years.
FAMILY: daughters, Maggie, Molly and Shelly.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: Huntingtonian by choice, Although I have lived here for over 45 years and consider this my Hometown. I am grateful to live in such a wonderful community.. I was privileged to spend eight years in Public Service as the director of Administration and Finance. I am asking you to allow me the opportunity to serve again. I am interested in making Huntington Shine and renewing our great city.
1. What are your suggestions for the long-term financing of Huntington's government?
Focus on providing a return to the residents, Public safety, Clean city and Renewing our infrastructure including property maintenance. If we focus on property owners maintaining, then we will see fewer properties on our demolition list, reducing havens for those with no good intent . The city is currently well financed , focus on proper allocation of resources.
2. What are the most important problems in your district (or city for mayor and at-large council candidates)?
Recruiting Police and Fire candidates. Recovery houses need to be regulated to protect those in recovery. We need to strengthen code enforcement on property maintenance, if we are more proactive we can reverse the deterioration of structures in the city.. We need a carrot and stick approach providing incentives for owners to renew their properties and penalties for those who don't
3. Should the city bring back a curbside recycling program? If so, should it be funded with a levy vote or by expanding the county's program?
curbside recycling and volume based refuse fees are a possible solution. A levy would be appropriate allowing the citizens to choose by their vote.
4. What more needs to be done to encourage new housing construction in the city?
We need to Identify contractors willing to renovate existing homes as well as build new housing stock, Also create neighborhood gardens on existing vacant lots post demolition.
5. How would you continue to fight the opioid epidemic? Do you support the harm reduction program?
I support all efforts to combat this disease, we need good management as exhibited by the cooperation Between HPD and the Health Dept. Job training and Placement are key to help those in recovery to reenter the mainstream and contribute to our community.
6. What more could be done to help tear down dilapidated houses?
Start inspecting buildings on the vacant property list and enforce the property maintenance code,Make property owners accountable and responsible for their property. Set up a matching program dollar for dollar to those funds privately contributed to demolition.
7. How will you address Huntington’s dwindling population?
When we renew our existing housing stock we will grow.
8. How will you continue to encourage the decrease in crime throughout the city?
If we better manage the homeless population and keep folk out of vacant property we will see a reduction in crime.
9. Do you think staffing levels for the city’s police and fire departments are adequate, too low or too high? If you think changes are needed, how would you accomplish those?
Our challenge is not unique to Huntington, We to work diligently to recruit new Officers and provide exceptional training in community policing, Link residents to our police force
10. The state of WV government recently put all finances and purchases online for the public’s review. Do you support a similar thing happening in Huntington?
Yes