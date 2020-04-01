HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
We are working with all candidates in contested races to get their questionnaires included on our website. (If a candidate has no opposition in the primary election, then they will receive a questionnaire after the primary ends.)
If a candidate is having trouble sending in a questionnaire, please click on an existing profile in your race. Send the same information, your numbered answers and your photo in an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com. You will receive a confirmation email back within two business days.
NAME: Jason (Harley) Farley
CANDIDATE FOR: Huntington City Council At-Large (At-Large candidates are elected by all Huntington voters.)
PARTY: Democrat
HOME CITY: Huntington
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 43
EDUCATION: Graduate of Tolsia High School
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Construction, bartender
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Owner operator of multiple businesses and rental properties, Drug and life counseling, Fugitive Recovery, Private Investigations, Repossession Agent, Security, Mechanic, Assistant tour manager for Cadets of Bergen County in N.J., Prop crew supervisor, floor maintenance, stock manager, laborer, Maintenance and ride operator for Camden Park, and a farm hand.
ENDORSEMENTS: West Virginia Senator Mark R. Maynard
FAMILY: Daughter, Bailey Nicole Farley.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I'm a single father. Even though I didn't attend college, I've lived life lessons most people can't fathom. I've worked my way from a laborer to owning multiple businesses and rental properties. I've lost more than most people will ever have standing up for my beliefs. I spend my spare time in the library studying law and city codes. I've won 13 cases pro' se. Recently I represented myself in the West Virginia State Supreme Court. My goal is to give a voice back to the people. Not promise what I can't control but willing to fight for the right solution.
1. What are your suggestions for the long-term financing of Huntington's government?
The city says it's "Open To All" yet turns down and makes it impossible for businesses to operate. I would like to ease up on the taxing and unnecessary stipulations. Open more businesses and work with residents to restore their properties. Creating jobs and cleaning up safe neighborhoods to live in will create what we need long-term.
2. What are the most important problems in your district (or city for mayor and at-large council candidates)?
A jail that can refuse to take our criminals. Kids can't go outside for fear of needles and people lurking in the alleys. Roads that destroy our vehicles and if your a motorcyclist could kill you. Sidewalks that are hazardous to the elderly. Residents know the issues. We also know to well our crys for help falls on deaf ears.
3. Should the city bring back a curbside recycling program? If so, should it be funded with a levy vote or by expanding the county's program?
No, we recycle at work and I know little people do but there are places that take some recyclables. I feel for now it would be economically better to say no but help direct those who do, to the locations they're probably unaware of. One opinion of many though, so I feel a levy vote would be appropriate.
4. What more needs to be done to encourage new housing construction in the city?
Show them not statistics that can be controlled by the way a crime is reported to 911. Let them see visually that neighborhoods are getting better. They gotta know if they spend their money on a home here and it gets burglarized, that the persons not going get set free because they're on heroine without a job or possessions.
5. How would you continue to fight the opioid epidemic? Do you support the harm reduction program?
Recovery Point seems to have good success rates. A lot of things I about their daily routines. Even something like a camp away from town would be effective. This subject is something I've spent countless hours with trying to help people. I however don't support the Harm Reduction Program. Best of intentions but it's still fueling the fires.
6. What more could be done to help tear down dilapidated houses?
If the city owns it, auction it With a time line of restoration or demolition. If privately owned, schedule repair date or demolition. If the property owner is in hardship, work with owner and educate them on the grants for low income families for home repairs. Then use the grants for demolition if the structure is beyond repair.
7. How will you address Huntington’s dwindling population?
We don't talk about it but can see the gentrification that's been happening for years. Now the city is fining and taxing us out. Stop running us off, give us a reason to stay. When someone makes a place they consider home, they'll fight for it. Our issues in Huntington is cause And effect from decisions made in City Hall.
8. How will you continue to encourage the decrease in crime throughout the city?
Arrest people. Mentoring kids is good but not when actions contradict your words. Our youth realize if you shoot up, you don't go to jail. Get caught with a Marijuana pipe and get locked up for paraphernalia. Staff police and allow them to arrest people. Sounds crazy but criminals know officers hands are tied right now.
9. Do you think staffing levels for the city’s police and fire departments are adequate, too low or too high? If you think changes are needed, how would you accomplish those?
Fire and police departments are invaluable. Their needs is a priority. Without them this city won't function properly. Officers understaffed, pulling 12 hour shifts. Having to make decisions in seconds with their lives at risk every moment. SurprisesSurprises me some hasn't left but to have smart qualified applicants they'll need incentives. There needs should be first on budget.
10. The state of WV government recently put all finances and purchases online for the public’s review. Do you support a similar thing happening in Huntington?
100% Yes. This shouldn't even be a question. Where else can you spend hundreds of dollars of someone else's money and not ask other immediately show that you spent it. The city council spends millions. The city needs to earn the people's trust. You can't get behind someone you don't respect. You'll never respect someone you don't trust.