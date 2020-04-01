HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
NAME: Steve Marcum
CANDIDATE FOR: Huntington City Council District 2 (West Huntington from 1st Street to 17th Street West between the Ohio River and Van Buren and Jackson Avenues; also includes a small portion of West Huntington from West 28th to 17th streets.)
PARTY: Democrat
HOME: Huntington
COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 60
EDUCATION: High School, Vocational and Business Advancement
CURRENT OCCUPATION: Business Owner and a Member of 521 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union. Pipe Welder, Plumber, and Pipe Fitter
OTHER WORK HISTORY: 37 year partnership and operator of Marcum's Garage and Auto Sales. Life long vocational career in the Building and Trades Industry
FAMILY: Divorced; one child; two grandchildren; parents still living
PERSONAL STATEMENT: If elected as your City Councilman I will always be open and transparent ! I will listen to my community ! I will do with the best of my abilities work with my community and our City leaders. I will be the stronger voice! I am not afraid to represent my community at City Hall or anywhere. I just want to do what right for my community and Huntington ! I want to get things done! I do care about Huntington. I will be a voice for all to hear ! I want a good outcome for all of us ! That takes strong and wise leadership.
1. What are your suggestions for the long-term financing of Huntington's government?
My suggestion : Huntington must bring new business in and help them say here ! We need the tax base ! Need to cut cost of running the City ! City Fee's and Tax's are to high, hard to do business in Huntington. Got to work on those things to bring new business in so to have a better tax base.
2. What are the most important problems in your district (or city for mayor and at-large council candidates)?
My district looks like it been dumped on by the City ! The drugs the crime that comes with it ! Don't feel safe !! I want it stop !! How ? Let our cops do their jobs don't hold them back. Bring family way of living back ! Sport any or organization that give kids and adults sound support for a stable life !
3. Should the city bring back a curbside recycling program? If so, should it be funded with a levy vote or by expanding the county's program?
I support any worth while recycling program ! Our trash recycling should be put on a levy and let the voters decide. The county needs to pitch in too ! they got money to spend for recycling.
4. What more needs to be done to encourage new housing construction in the city?
To encourage people to stay in Huntington first of all ! The city has to many Fee's for" this and that" for what service it provides. Got to feel safe in Huntington ! Huntington attraction points for new comers and new housing not good with what I pointed out. Got to change al that.
5. How would you continue to fight the opioid epidemic? Do you support the harm reduction program?
I know what it like to loss a loved one to drugs ! I know the damage it dose to family's. If there any thing that can be done I am all for it. I just don't want any useless addition recover centers open up all over the place. I like to support the programs that has a heart for the long-haul.
6. What more could be done to help tear down dilapidated houses?
Keep as is for now and look more grants and hold the cost down. Stay steady. There just to many to tear down at once. Maybe create a City demolition and street cleaning workforce. Save a job.
7. How will you address Huntington’s dwindling population?
I am all for business and the jobs that are created ! No work you leave simple as that. You have to be able to attract business that have good paying job ! Money talks! City got to be open for business for jobs to come here. Got a paycheck population come back.
8. How will you continue to encourage the decrease in crime throughout the city?
Not good for me to say this, it would help to have a check in and out log at the downtown bus station ! That slow some crime down, just a thought. But, realistic we need more eyes in the right places ! Let our law enforcement do their job and give them what they need.
9. Do you think staffing levels for the city’s police and fire departments are adequate, too low or too high? If you think changes are needed, how would you accomplish those?
I feel the City police and fire departments are under staffed ! Answer to low. A well staff police and fire department with quality equipment is just good business for attracting new people and new businesses to move to Huntington. I am sure there room in the city budget if it needs to be done.
10. The state of WV government recently put all finances and purchases online for the public’s review. Do you support a similar thing happening in Huntington?
Yes, 100% I support all of Huntington finances and purchases to posted online for all of Huntington to see ! Yes I support public's review ! Should have been a long time ago.