NAME: Charles Shaw
CANDIDATE FOR: Huntington City Council District 3 (includes Downtown Huntington from 1st Street to 18th Street between the Ohio River and 8th Avenue.)
PARTY: Independent
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: votecharlesshaw.com
HOME CITY: Huntington
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 65
EDUCATION: Associate Degree
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Huntington City Councilman District 3
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Pastor, Mine Forman, Welder ACF Industries.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Recovery Point Wv, Huntington Black Pastors Ministerial Association, Quick Response Team (QRT), Fairfield Community Developement Corporation, Emergency Food and Shelter Program, and United Way of River Cities. Workforce Wv Region 2, Coalfield Developement Corporation WRAPS Program.
FAMILY: wife, Sharon; daughter, Sharis; sons, Charles II and Brandon.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: Service is a large part of my life. I would love to continue to serve my city, the businesses and citizens of District 3 as your City Councilman. Thank you.
1. What are your suggestions for the long-term financing of Huntington's government?
The proper industries and development of our Brownfield properties from 3rd Ave to the river will go a long way toward Huntington’s long-term financing.
2. What are the most important problems in your district (or city for mayor and at-large council candidates)?
With COVID-19 our downtown businesses are slowed. Vagrancy is an issue, along with vacant properties, residential and commercial.
3. Should the city bring back a curbside recycling program? If so, should it be funded with a levy vote or by expanding the county's program?
Recycling is important, however to be successful I think it should be county wide
4. What more needs to be done to encourage new housing construction in the city?
I would love to hear from home builders/contractors on any barriers they may have. Investigate incentives, such as discounts or possible waivers on building permit cost.
5. How would you continue to fight the opioid epidemic? Do you support the harm reduction program?
We must continue supporting programs with a record of success. I’m am aware of several who have completed programs, finished degrees, are gainfully employed and raising their families. Harm reduction is Important and more than needle exchange. Needle exchange should continue to be investigated and decisions made on its effectiveness vs harm.
6. What more could be done to help tear down dilapidated houses?
I commend anonymous donors and would like to see NIP credits given to donors in this area if eligible. This project is awarded to lowest qualified bidder, which must contInure, however I wonder if we can’t have one of our own three man team doing this in addition to the bided crew.
7. How will you address Huntington’s dwindling population?
Population is tied to gainful employment, affordable housing and a clean vibrant city. As city councilman I will always be focused on these things when making decisions.
8. How will you continue to encourage the decrease in crime throughout the city?
Decrease in crime requires a concerted effort from all citizens along with a fully staffed police force. A fully staffed police force takes high priority in my perspective.
9. Do you think staffing levels for the city’s police and fire departments are adequate, too low or too high? If you think changes are needed, how would you accomplish those?
Staffing levels are too low. Recruitment of qualified candidates should be ongoing to catch up to and compensate for the officers we loose to retirement each year.
10. The state of WV government recently put all finances and purchases online for the public’s review. Do you support a similar thing happening in Huntington?
Transparency is always good in government and I would not be opposed to it.
NEW QUESTIONS FOR THE GENERAL ELECTION
11. How would you address the problem of loose trash and litter in your district?
The source should be identified as the first course of action to stop it. Then we could better identify how to address the problem.
12. Do you support rehabilitation housing in your district? Why or why not?
Everyone has the NIMBY expression when it comes to Rehabilitation houses. I believe they should be properly regulated to be successful.
13. What more could be done to encourage businesses to open in the city?
Perhaps a waiver of B&O taxes for the first six to nine months.
14. What more could be done to promote an inclusive environment as part of the city’s “Open to All” campaign?
I believe our city and businesses are indeed open to all.