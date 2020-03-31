HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
We are working with all candidates in contested races to get their questionnaires included on our website. (If a candidate has no opposition in the primary election, then they will receive a questionnaire after the primary ends.)
If a candidate is having trouble sending in a questionnaire, please click on an existing profile in your race. Send the same information, your numbered answers and your photo in an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com. You will receive a confirmation email back within two business days.
NAME: Samuel (Sam) McGuffin
CANDIDATE FOR: Huntington City Council District 3 (Downtown Huntington from 1st Street to 18th Street between the Ohio River and 8th Avenue.)
PARTY: Democrat
HOME CITY: Huntington
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 23
EDUCATION: Cabell County Public Schools, Spring Valley High School Graduate, Ashland Community, and Technical College.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: President and owner of Time Saver Auto Title & Notary Board Member of Global Dental Laboratories USA.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Amazon.com
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Children's Miracle Network, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Habit For Humanity.
FAMILY: parents, Richard McGuffin, Sarah Spurlock; grandparents, the late William (Bill) and Gertrude Spurlock.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I believe in Huntington! I'm part of 5 generations who have been resided in this amazing city to call home. My family and I own and operate businesses in the downtown area of Huntington. My goal is to focus on honest common sense government and communicate with residents and organizations to identify and correct the problems in our downtown area in collaboration with the current administration and the incoming administration.
1. What are your suggestions for the long-term financing of Huntington's government?
Spend taxpayer's money wisely while being open and transparent first and foremost! City Government plays a vital role in promoting economic development. It's important to work with Labor and industry along with small businesses and make Huntington more attractive and offer incentives to help drive sales which creates B&O Tax revenue.
2. What are the most important problems in your district (or city for mayor and at-large council candidates)?
The drug epidemic, and Public Safety Staffing levels. We must continue the fight against drug addiction and admit to ourselves what is working and what isn't working and fix this problem killing our community. Public safety must remain a priority by giving the Police, Fire, and Public Works the funding needed for adequate staffing levels to protect our city.
3. Should the city bring back a curbside recycling program? If so, should it be funded with a levy vote or by expanding the county's program?
Recycling is an important part of protecting the environment. We all need to play a roll in recycling. We need to investigate and find a cost-effective solution to the city's lack of recycling. Let the people decide with a levy vote.
4. What more needs to be done to encourage new housing construction in the city?
We must take a look at zoning and ordinances to ensure they are builder-friendly when it comes to new housing development. We must work with those who wish to invest and build new housing within the city. We must also encourage the renovation of existing structures along with adequate senior citizen housing development.
5. How would you continue to fight the opioid epidemic? Do you support the harm reduction program?
Fixing the opioid epidemic will take a combination of solutions. But it's a question of priorities. Along with professionals we need to identify approaches that will be most effective and most efficient and focus on the best use of our resources.
6. What more could be done to help tear down dilapidated houses?
More creative funding methods need to be identified. Recently the city has torn down multiple structures throughout the city.
7. How will you address Huntington’s dwindling population?
The city must adopt a different way of thinking and a different vision and so must the myriad local civic, philanthropic, and business leaders who will also play a role in reshaping Huntington. Prioritize funding and adopt comprehensive plans that address the realities of population loss. Utilize the land bank to offer housing ownership to people who cannot afford so.
8. How will you continue to encourage the decrease in crime throughout the city?
The City of Huntington should NEVER lay off qualified officers! No exceptions! With that being said we must continue increased foot patrol throughout the entire city along with educational programs focused on our youth.
9. Do you think staffing levels for the city’s police and fire departments are adequate, too low or too high? If you think changes are needed, how would you accomplish those?
Once sound neighborhoods are being eroded by disinvestment, foreclosures, and lack of confidence. Without strategies that recognize the reality of change in our community. We must make it a top priority for funding and hiring Police Officers to continue to enforce the law to make our community safe along with Fire.
10. The state of WV government recently put all finances and purchases online for the public’s review. Do you support a similar thing happening in Huntington?
Absolutely! YES!