NAME: Teresa Johnson
CANDIDATE FOR: Huntington City Council District 5 (Fairfield East and West neighborhoods; also includes portions of the Southside east of 8th Street.)
PARTY: Democrat
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: Facebook: Teresa Johnson For City Council
HOME CITY: Huntington
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 61
EDUCATION: Mifflin High School, Columbus, Ohio
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Owner and Operator of Heavensent Daycare.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Fairfield Community Development Corporation, member of Faith Health Appalachia Connectors for Fairfield Community, United Way Finance City Ambassador for Fairfield Community.
FAMILY: husband, Virgil Johnson; children, Dr. Tiffiney Bean, Jennifer Johnson, Ryan Johnson, Torres Johnson, Joseph Johnson, Brandy Johnson and Tiequell Johnson; grandchildren, Tinana Eldridge, Chazity Scott, Amir Johnson, and Omari Johnson.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: While my work experience is focused on childcare and the development of young minds, I am eager to bring my talent, love compassion to continue to work for the benefit of the community. Will do all I can do to contribute of the development and well-being of city of Huntington.
1. What are your suggestions for the long-term financing of Huntington’s government?
The development of more manufacturing business in the city of Huntington.
2. What are the most important problems in your district (or city for mayor at at-large candidates)?
We have several issues that are concerning to our neighbors. Abandoned houses, empty lots. Recovery homes and a lack of a grocery store.
3. Should the city bring back a curbside recycling program? If so, should it be funded with a levy vote or by expanding the county’s program?
The recycling program needs a lot of planning before it is bought back.
4. What more needs to be done to encourage new housing construction in the city?
Greater paying jobs would help in new housing construction. When people make more they spend more.
5. How would you continue to fight the opioid epidemic? Do you support the harm reduction program?
By love and education our next generation with the skills to live prosperous life. Which starts at birth. We need more details that harm reduction is working.
6. What more could be done to help tear down dilapidated houses?
Ask owners their legal permission to tear down houses to avoid the time spent going through the legal system.
7. How will you address Huntington’s dwindling population?
Developing good paying jobs.
8. How will you continue to encourage the decrease in crime throughout the city?
Continue to work on the addiction problems that cause criminal activity.
9. Do you think staffing levels for the city’s policy and fire departments are adequate, too low or too high? If you think changes are needed, how would you accomplish those?
Too low, more manufacturing jobs that give the city a better financial base to increase wages for our police and fire department employees.
10. The state of WV government recently put all finances and purchases online for the public’s review. Do you support a similar thing happening in Huntington?
Online would make it more accessible to the citizens of Huntington.