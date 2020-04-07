HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
NAME: J.W. House
CANDIDATE FOR: Huntington City Council District 6 (The largest geographic council district in the city. It includes portions of the Southside and South Hills area above Ritter Park, Enslow Park, several streets off of Washington Boulevard, sections of Walnut Hills and Beverly Hills, Stamford Park and streets off of Norway Avenue to the city's eastern boundary.)
PARTY: Democrat
HOME CITY: Huntington
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 63
EDUCATION: High school grad. Fort Hill, Cumberland, Md.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Retiree
OTHER WORK HISTORY: 39 years with CSX, 4 years 3rd shift planner, 19 years as a foreman, 10 years president Local Lodge 104 ARASA.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Various volunteer work, East HGTN youth League 1994-99, currently chairman deacon board and missions board First Baptist Church Proctorville, OH.
FAMILY: Wife, Sandra K. House (38 years); son, Gregory and daughter-in-law Shauntay (Heyliger) House.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I am a Christian man. My wife and I have been happily married for 38 years. We have seen a lot of change in our lifetime. Our town have many of the same problems as others. The children of the city are its future. I would encourage our citizens that are not currently involved as one would be to be a volunteer to some of these programs sponsored by churches and other organizations, be a mentor. Yes there are many teachers and coaches among others that are out there, but we need more of them.
1. What are your suggestions for the long-term financing of Huntington's government?
Stick to our budget “waste not want not”. Search out ways to help our population decline.
2. What are the most important problems in your district (or city for mayor and at-large council candidates)?
Dilapidated buildings, drug use and what drug use brings with it, and the children that are victims of parents that went down that road. Increase neighborhood watch.
3. Should the city bring back a curbside recycling program? If so, should it be funded with a levy vote or by expanding the county's program?
No and would be against a levy.
4. What more needs to be done to encourage new housing construction in the city?
Search for incentives to new housing instruction. What can our community offer vs others in the area.
5. How would you continue to fight the opioid epidemic? Do you support the harm reduction program?
Against harm don’t think its stringent enough. In comparison for people that say are smokers. My Dad layed them down and quit, that was before the patch.
6. What more could be done to help tear down dilapidated houses?
Try more philanthropy.
7. How will you address Huntington’s dwindling population?
Open up a dialog with council members from cities similar to ours sharing ideas on such things as population, blight and opioid epidemic.
8. How will you continue to encourage the decrease in crime throughout the city?
Encourage neighborhood watch programs where they don’t exist.
9. Do you think staffing levels for the city’s police and fire departments are adequate, too low or too high? If you think changes are needed, how would you accomplish those?
Are adequate.
10. The state of WV government recently put all finances and purchases online for the public’s review. Do you support a similar thing happening in Huntington?
Yes.