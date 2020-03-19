HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right. Candidates who have not received a questionnaire can send an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com with their name, candidacy and phone number.
NAME: Aaron-Michael Fox
CANDIDATE FOR: Huntington City Council, District 3 (which covers Downtown Huntington from 1st Street to 18th Street between the Ohio River and 8th Avenue)
PARTY: Democrat
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: Facebook: @HuntingtonCityFox | Twitter: @HuntingtonFox
HOME CITY: Huntington
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 35
EDUCATION: BA Marshall University (Cum Laude)
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Freelance writer, graphic designer, and communications consultant
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Comedian, Talent and Media Liaison for the Huntington Funny Bone, Mayor’s Liaison for the City of Huntington, bartender, grill cook, street vendor
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Create Huntington, Huntington in Bloom
FAMILY: parents, Mike and Connie Fox.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I am working to bring people together to move Huntington forward on important issues such as revitalizing our neighborhoods, encouraging new businesses, investing in infrastructure, and fighting the ongoing opioid crisis. I will work with everyone — Democrats and Republicans alike — to find solutions to these and other important issues.
1. What are your suggestions for the long-term financing of Huntington's government?
Economic development is a major key to the success of Huntington. It goes without saying that every other problem we have will be easier to solve with a steadily growing economy. We cannot raise taxes or fees any more; we must increase the pool of people paying in and make sure those who should be paying are doing so.
2. What are the most important problems in your district (or city for mayor and at-large council candidates)?
Public safety is paramount to the success of any city. Nobody wants to live or open a business where they do not feel safe. We must increase the pool of qualified applicants to the Huntington Police and Fire Departments as well as help the HPD foster their existing connection with the downtown neighborhoods by expanding the foot and bicycle patrols.
3. Should the city bring back a curbside recycling program? If so, should it be funded with a levy vote or by expanding the county's program?
I support recycling initiatives off all sorts and I believe there is a demand for it in Huntington. However, when planning a recycling program for the city, the government should be mindful that not everyone is willing, or able, to pay for such a program.
4. What more needs to be done to encourage new housing construction in the city?
Huntington has made big strides in recent years toward restoring and redeveloping our historic buildings. The City should strengthen its commitment to this approach and expand it toward new construction that preserves and amplifies the traditional character of our city through creative initiatives such as tax abatement programs.
5. How would you continue to fight the opioid epidemic? Do you support the harm reduction program?
I believe the Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s harm reduction program is a step in the right direction, but we must be more diligent with public outreach. Since drug abuse is often a symptom of an underlying mental health issue, we should work to increase access to mental health treatment and destigmatize mental illness.
6. What more could be done to help tear down dilapidated houses?
The City is expected to demolish more than 100 dilapidated structures in 2020. That is an impressive number. We should work to maintain that pace.
7. How will you address Huntington’s dwindling population?
Population change is an indicator of the overall health of a city’s economy and the availability of good-paying jobs. We need more jobs and affordable housing. The role of government is not to create jobs directly, but to foster an environment where business can flourish. We must be more innovative in how we approach business interests in Huntington.
8. How will you continue to encourage the decrease in crime throughout the city?
Proper staffing of the Huntington Police Department can go a long way in helping with preventative and responsive measures. We should also help the HPD foster their existing connection with the downtown neighborhoods by expanding the foot and bicycle patrols.
9. Do you think staffing levels for the city’s police and fire departments are adequate, too low or too high? If you think changes are needed, how would you accomplish those?
We must increase the pool of qualified applicants to the Huntington Police and Fire Departments. I will work to increase the starting pay for police officers and form a partnership between the City and Marshall University that would create free tuition for Huntington police officers and firefighters in their relevant fields.
10. The state of WV government recently put all finances and purchases online for the public’s review. Do you support a similar thing happening in Huntington?
Knowing how our government spends its money is essential to a democratic society. Transparency deters dishonesty, bolsters public confidence, improves responsiveness, and makes for greater effectiveness and fiscal responsibility. As long as there is no unwieldy financial tradeoff, I support creating a digital checkbook for the City of Huntington.