HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right. Candidates who have not received a questionnaire can send an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com with their name, candidacy and phone number.
NAME: Jeffrey A. Muth Jr.
CANDIDATE FOR: Huntington City Council District 6
PARTY: Republican
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: https://www.facebook.com/JeffreyAMuthJrforCityCouncil6
HOME CITY: Barboursville
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 39
EDUCATION: Associate computer forensics
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Remote services technical supervisor
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Auto repair shop business owner, fast food management, telemarketing
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: National Society for Collegiate Scholars (NSCS)
FAMILY: wife, Andrea; son Clark; mother, Debra; father, the late Jeffrey A. Muth Sr.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I have been born and raised in West Virginia for the past 36 years. Living in Barboursville, West End of Huntington to the East End, I have seen Huntington at its best and would like to help Huntington return to its best from the current times. My dad owned his own business and growing up 1 thing I learned from him is that "Anything worth doing, is worth doing right." I want to bring my business ownership knowledge, salesmanship skills, management skills, and work ethic to the table to help Huntington thrive and return to a new era.
1. What are your suggestions for the long-term financing of Huntington's government?
While government's income is based on fees & taxes of the residents, we should look at reducing the amount that's currently imposed on current residents. We should look at exploring other avenues of income for our city. An example is having a city bike share program where a portion of the rental is put towards the income of the city.
2. What are the most important problems in your district?
Upon speaking with the residents of my district people are most concerned about abandoned housing, people breaking in for the night, constant litter of various items including needles. People taking items from their front porch if it is not chained down. The road conditions in the area need refreshed & the lack of bicycle infrastructure needs reviewed.
3. Should the city bring back a curbside recycling program?
If so, should it be funded with a levy vote or by expanding the county's program? I believe we should bring back curbside recycling and that it should be funded by expanding what is currently in place. We can even look at improving the current metal recycling options as well.
4. What more needs to be done to encourage new housing construction in the city?
I believe to help improve new homes being built we should review the current lots of houses that have been torn. Then work to partner with local realtors to help promote selling of the lots to future residents &/or landlords to have housing to be built upon.
5. How would you continue to fight the opioid epidemic? Do you support the harm reduction program?
I would eliminate the exchange of needles to a 1 for 1 amount or stop the exchange of needles altogether while allowing the return of any needles to reduce litter, no questions asked. I support safe injection sites where the person is monitored by medical staff while they inject. Needles don't leave the site and they receive counselling information.
6. What more could be done to help tear down dilapidated houses?
I believe we should review who previously owned the house and find out the reason of its condition and work to connect the owner with a realtor to help sell the property or provide options to get it out of its current condition. Doing this will also tie in to help improve new housing construction for the city.
7. How will you address Huntington’s dwindling population?
We should review all taxes, fees, & fines to make the city more business friendly. We need to review current ordinances such as "rain tax", review b&o taxes, etc… to provide relief to small business owners and to those that are 65 or older. We need to improve the safety of the city by investing in our emergency personnel.
8. How will you continue to encourage the decrease in crime throughout the city?
We should look at properly staffing our police force & firefighters. Getting our emergency personnel to adequate levels will also help to lower the amount of overtime that is being paid out to both levels. We should also review the current hiring process of police officers to match other cities' hiring process.
9. Do you think staffing levels for the city’s police and fire departments are adequate, too low or too high? If you think changes are needed, how would you accomplish those?
They are not adequate as we currently pay millions in overtime, when you pay that much in overtime you do not have adequate staffing levels. To help improve staffing levels we should look at hiring from other resources such as current security firms, retired veterans that have come back from deployment, etc...
10. The state of WV government recently put all finances and purchases online for the public’s review. Do you support a similar thing happening in Huntington?
Yes, the citizens need to know where their money is being spent in an itemized "checkbook" type of program.