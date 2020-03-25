HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right. Candidates who have not received a questionnaire can send an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com with their name, candidacy and phone number.
NAME: Johnny McCallister
CANDIDATE FOR: Huntington City Council District 2 (West Huntington from 1st Street to 17th Street West between the Ohio River and Van Buren and Jackson Avenues; also includes a small portion of West Huntington from West 28th to 17th streets)
PARTY: Democrat
HOME CITY: Huntington
HOME COUNTY: Cabell County
AGE: 74
EDUCATION: Graduate Marshall University, FBI National Academy, West Virginia State Police Academy.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Retired.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Military Police Officer, Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Sheriff (Chief Investigator), Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (Chief Investigator), Cabell County Commission, Western Regional Jail Assessment Officer, Cabell County Magistrate, West Virginia Senior Magistrate.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Member NAACP, Former President of the West Huntington Organization, Member Neighborhood Institute, Cabell County Senior Citizens Organization, AARP Huntington and National Chapters.
FAMILY: children, John Allen McCallister, Braley Berry; grandchildren,k Cyle Booth, Nicholas Booth and Bethany Booth.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I have always enjoyed working as a public servant in law enforcement and the judicial system. My job has always been settling disputes between people involving their safety or property. I am not seeking a political position just to receive a paycheck or use that position as a vehicle to seek a higher political position. I just want to serve the people.
1. What are your suggestions for the long-term financing of Huntington's government?
I encourage the city investing in industry and offering entrepreneurs to invest in the development of new industrial sites such as Huntington Industrial River Enterprise (HIRE) as part of the re-development of Huntington as a river port authority. The port would serve as a facility for loading and unloading river traffic transporting goods to West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, and other parts of the country.
2. What are the most important problems in your district (or city for mayor and at-large council candidates)?
You see someone different almost every day in the alleys. Some push carts and most wear backpacks. You do not dare leave anything out that’s not nailed down, or leave your home unlocked or unattended. People living in vacant houses and burnt-out hulks. Drugs and prostitution sold in the alleys like an outdoor vegetable market. Breaking and entering and burglaries are constant.
3. Should the city bring back a curbside recycling program? If so, should it be funded with a levy vote or by expanding the county's program?
I was watching a program on T.V. a couple of weeks ago concerning the recycling of plastic. Many cities were scrapping their recycling programs because no one was buying recycled plastic, especially China. I think recycling is a good idea especially for the environment, but it looks like the recycled material has nowhere to go but the dump.
4. What more needs to be done to encourage new housing construction in the city?
I would like to see the land bank offer real estate they own at an attractive price to entice prospective buyers, and the city to try to strike a deal with commercial home builders to offer potential buyers an affordable house as a bundle package with the real estate owned by the land bank.
5. How would you continue to fight the opioid epidemic? Do you support the harm reduction program?
Making arrests and seeking prosecution are not the only methods that society can use to tackle the opioid epidemic. The harm reduction program is another method. Education is offered about the whole spectrum of using opioids and proper hygiene practice.
6. What more could be done to help tear down dilapidated houses?
At one time long ago, the city had a program to tear down dilapidated houses if the owner of the house requested the structure be demolished. I would like to see the National Guard come back on the scene. They were very active in tearing down dilapidated structures.
7. How will you address Huntington’s dwindling population?
Huntington suffers from the same type of problem that exists all over the country. No Jobs. Most of the industry has moved to locations where they get a better tax break. We need to find some way to lure business and industry back to Huntington, offer no B&O tax for the first two years of business.
8. How will you continue to encourage the decrease in crime throughout the city?
I would like to see the police department fill the twenty-four slots they were allotted. After that, experiment with the old flat foot on patrol, foot patrol, and/or bicycle patrol. There is no way one can effectively solve crime if they are in a cruiser patrolling an area going twenty-five mph, windows rolled up, looking at the computer.
9. Do you think staffing levels for the city’s police and fire departments are adequate, too low or too high? If you think changes are needed, how would you accomplish those?
We need the police department’s twenty-four slots filled, the police management to think outside the box, experiment foot patrol, bicycle patrol, and real community policing. The fire department seems to be very busy. If they have slots to fill, they need to be filled.
10. The state of WV government recently put all finances and purchases online for the public’s review. Do you support a similar thing happening in Huntington?
Yes, follow the money. That would solve a lot of problems. Transparency like that gives everyone the opportunity to see just how the government is working without any guess work.