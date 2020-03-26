HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
NAME: Terrance “Terry” Houck
CANDIDATE FOR: Huntington City Council District 3 (Downtown Huntington from 1st Street to 18th Street between the Ohio River and 8th Avenue)
PARTY: Democrat
HOME CITY: Huntington
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 65
EDUCATION: Mountain State Christian School, Marshall University, WV School of Banking, Previously held Insurance licenses in Property & Casualty, Life & Health, and Series 63, Mortgage Lending Certification, Holds a General Contractor’s License.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Retired from the Banking and Insurance Professions.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: General Contracting.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Huntington YMCA, Huntington Rotary, Downtown Huntington Partners, Previously Huntington In-Bloom.
FAMILY: Wife, son, two stepchildren, four grandchildren.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I am retired from banking and insurance after 38 years. I attended Mountain State Christian School, Marshall University and the WV School of Banking. I am currently a member of the Huntington YMCA, a Board member at Mountain State Christian School and Trustee for our church, Madison Avenue Christian. I belong to the Huntington Rotary club and active with Downtown Huntington Partners. Goals will be to support efforts in combatting our drug and homeless issue, will make efforts to get local business owners to take more pride with their store fronts, and expand on Riverfront Park development.
1. What are your suggestions for the long-term financing of Huntington's government?
Assuming rates remain low for the foreseeable future, it might be a good time to evaluate existing outstanding bond rates and what future needs will be, thereby possibly taking advantage of refinancing if the rates/fees permit. Could consider refinancing everything and issue long term bonds for as much as possible just to maintain where we are now.
2. What are the most important problems in your district (or city for mayor and at-large council candidates)?
I feel the 2 most pressing issues with District 3 is the homeless and drug issues. We need to increase local foot patrols to help combat this problem.
3. Should the city bring back a curbside recycling program? If so, should it be funded with a levy vote or by expanding the county's program?
I think the city should bring back the curbside recycling program. But I feel it should be funded with a Levy Vote. Our citizens need to have a voice in this program and a levy vote would accomplish that.
4. What more needs to be done to encourage new housing construction in the city?
Being from District 3, we need to continue encouraging investors to restore empty buildings in the downtown area. We recently built a condo in the city and while these buildings make for nice convenient living, we also need to explore the downtown parking situation to accommodate residential owners.
5. How would you continue to fight the opioid epidemic? Do you support the harm reduction program?
Education…we cannot afford our elementary youth to continue down the path we are presently on. We need to support the Harm Reduction program and offer all the support necessary toward our existing problem but again, we must educate our future youth to avoid the continuation of these problems.
6. What more could be done to help tear down dilapidated houses?
Recently the City of Huntington received an anonymous donation of $100,000. We need to continue exploring these avenues of such like individuals, willing to assist with this endeavor and combine our efforts and resources with what the City provides in eliminating these hazards.
7. How will you address Huntington’s dwindling population?
The best way to keep our population is to make sure people have reasons to stay. With that said, we must do a better job of attracting and maintaining good jobs for our area.
8. How will you continue to encourage the decrease in crime throughout the city?
Huntington recently implemented downtown foot patrols which I feel has made a positive impact. Although this program is relatively new, I feel the visual presence of additional police officers deters criminal activities. I am not opposed to additional staffing of the Huntington Police Department.
9. Do you think staffing levels for the city’s police and fire departments are adequate, too low or too high? If you think changes are needed, how would you accomplish those?
Staffing levels of these 2 departments are never too high. Budgets of other less significant departments that do not deal directly with the safety of our community could be reviewed for possible cutbacks and by researching the budget for other areas where possibly unnecessary funds are earmarked. I am not in favor of funding with additional fees to our citizens.
10. The state of WV government recently put all finances and purchases online for the public’s review. Do you support a similar thing happening in Huntington?
I do support putting all finances and purchases online. I feel it is the right of our citizens to have access to information on how their tax dollars are being spent.