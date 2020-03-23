HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
NAME: Tommy Matty
CANDIDATE FOR: Huntington City Council District 8 (Highlawn neighborhood and a small portion of the downtown area from 18th to 22nd streets between the Ohio River and 8th Avenue.)
PARTY: Democrat
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: facebook.com/MattyForCouncil
HOME CITY: Huntington
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 37
EDUCATION: St. Albans High School Class of 2001.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Customer Service.
FAMILY: Parents, Liz and Gary Matty of Charleston.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: Having lived in Huntington for about 15 years, and lived in several parts of town, I have seen the good, and the not so good. I have also seen things getting worse over time. I want to work to make Huntington the great place that it use to be. I want to encourage everyone to work together to make Huntington the place everyone wants to live.
1. What are your suggestions for the long-term financing of Huntington's government?
We need to help bring businesses into Huntington, and help them to succeed. We also need to look at ways to bring in more residence to live here. Without businesses and residence, we have no one paying into the tax system to sustain our city. Must also go after the ones not paying in who are living here.
2. What are the most important problems in your district (or city for mayor and at-large council candidates)?
Community involvement is an important factor for any district. With community involvement, you help deter crime. We need to come together as a district, and a city as a whole to ensure we have a great place to live, with as little crime as possible.
3. Should the city bring back a curbside recycling program? If so, should it be funded with a levy vote or by expanding the county's program?
I do support a curbside recycling program. Our landfills are not getting smaller. We need to look at ways in which this would be budgeted. Not all citizens may want to pay for this, or may not have the financial means to do so.
4. What more needs to be done to encourage new housing construction in the city?
I think we need to sell the property of the houses that have been torn down. This would allow people to move to Huntington, and build their dream home. By building newer homes, this would help increase property value in the city.
5. How would you continue to fight the opioid epidemic? Do you support the harm reduction program?
I think we need to go out in the community and talk with the addicts, and offer help. By going out and talking to them, and showing them that we care, they may be more inclined to want to receive help to get back on their feet. I do support the harm reduction program.
6. What more could be done to help tear down dilapidated houses?
Right now, we are on a good pace to team down the dilapidated homes. Maybe even offer to sell these properties at a low cost, and the buyer would be responsible on tearing down the home, then would be able to build a new home on the property. This in turn increases property value in the area.
7. How will you address Huntington's dwindling population?
As a city, we need to encourage new businesses. By bringing in new businesses, will increase the number of people moving here to work, Also need to focus on ways to get good paying companies to want to come here. Offer incentives for companies to come here, or for someone to start a new business here.
8. How will you continue to encourage the decrease in crime throughout the city?
We need to work on hiring more police officers. The more officers we have patrolling the city, the less crime we have. Also need to encourage citizens to call and report any crime happening in their neighborhood.
9. Do you think staffing levels for the city's police and fire departments are adequate, too low or too high? If you think changes are needed, how would you accomplish those?
The staffing for the police department and fire department is too low. We need work with the city budget to align the pay with other cities of the same size, to encourage more applicants. If an applicant can go to the next city over for more pay, that does not encourage them to want to work here in Huntington.
10. The state of WV government recently put all finances and purchases online for the public's review. Do you support a similar thing happening in Huntington?
I absolutely support putting the finances of Huntington online. The city needs to be transparant with the citizens who live here. The citizens of Huntington need to know how their taxes are being spent.