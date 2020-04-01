HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
We are working with all candidates in contested races to get their questionnaires included on our website. (If a candidate has no opposition in the primary election, then they will receive a questionnaire after the primary ends.)
If a candidate is having trouble sending in a questionnaire, please click on an existing profile in your race. Send the same information, your numbered answers and your photo in an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com. You will receive a confirmation email back within two business days.
NAME: Steven J. Davis
CANDIDATE FOR: Huntington Mayor
PARTY: Republican
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: davisforhuntington.com
HOME CITY: Huntington
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 59
EDUCATION: Technical Business Degree, International Society of Arboriculture Certified Arborist Since 1994
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Sales, Marketing And Field Support Manager, Rotor Blade LLC.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: District Manager Davey Tree Expert Company, Atlanta Georgia; Installation Site Manager Irrigation/ landscape HardScape 1996 Olympics Atlanta Georgia; Branch Manager DBI Services Huntington WV; Owner Davis Environment Consulting; Regional Manager DENTCO; Sub surface storm water / Retention / Detention pond management; Guest Host Tom Roten Morning Show .
FAMILY: wife, Tanja Midkiff Davis; daughters, Amanda, Larissa, Alyssa; sons, Stanton, Mathew; grandson, Eli.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I represent real change. My experience outside our city brings a fresh set of eyes to our issues that will benefit all. This is our city.
1. What are your suggestions for the long-term financing of Huntington's government?
Every budget has income and expense items. The city must once again generate income from commercial investment and not on the backs of individual workers. We must evaluate our current expenses, be transparent to citizens while eliminating positions and programs that are inflated and unnecessary. Commercial and public partnerships, grants and reducing restrictions on small business must be a priority.
2. What are the most important problems in your district (or city for mayor and at-large council candidates)?
Crime, vagrancy, dilapidated housing, poor infrastructure management, poor budget management, not fully supporting our police and fire departments, increasing the payroll and city hall while making it harder for small businesses to operate and grow, stalled housing starts in the city, and poor street conditions, are just some of the top priorities that must be addressed.
3. Should the city bring back a curbside recycling program? If so, should it be funded with a levy vote or by expanding the county's program?
Yes the city should have a recycling program like most other modern cities. The city also needs to start working on cleaning up neighborhoods and streets. I think the entire public works system needs to be evaluated before we make this more of a burden to our citizens.
4. What more needs to be done to encourage new housing construction in the city?
No one wants to build a home next door to vacant dilapidated buildings. No one wants to move their family into a neighborhood where there are drug addicts walking the streets or criminals stealing their kids’ bicycles. Cleaning up our city has to be priority number one. I will support our police, fire and code enforcement to make this happen.
5. How would you continue to fight the opioid epidemic? Do you support the harm reduction program?
I do not support the needle exchange program in its current form. I will empower and instruct the police department to make Huntington the most intolerable place for drug dealers to come and set up shop. I support rehab and education when it is done responsibly by real professionals who have a demonstrated track record and are held accountable.
6. What more could be done to help tear down dilapidated houses?
We have to aggressively work with our state legislators and Governor to broaden the powers and reduce the time for the city to seize these properties. We also have to work with private investors and incent them to participate in rehabbing these properties and reinvesting in our communities.
7. How will you address Huntington’s dwindling population?
I will make it safer for people to live here. I will make the city a fun and enjoyable place for families. I will also reduce the burdens on developers who want to invest in multifamily housing and encourage mixed use zoning. I will work with Marshall to give its graduates and incentive to stay in Huntington after graduation.
8. How will you continue to encourage the decrease in crime throughout the city?
First I feel like the “decrease” in crime is a false statement. I will make sure we are enforcing the existing laws on the books and that we are supporting our police officers to make sure that calls are being responded to and arrests are being made. I also believe expanding the use of the Municipal Court will help tremendously.
9. Do you think staffing levels for the city’s police and fire departments are adequate, too low or too high? If you think changes are needed, how would you accomplish those?
We MUST fully staff our police department. I will work to evaluate if the testing policies we have in place are actually worthwhile and I am also willing to take on part time officers from other jurisdictions as a way to supplement our staff. I will work with the fire department to ensure proper staffing and equipment.
10. The state of WV government recently put all finances and purchases online for the public’s review. Do you support a similar thing happening in Huntington?
I support making all city financial transactions transparent and published online. There should never be a question of where monies are spent. The allocation of the user fee is a great example. I will make sure every dollar is accounted for and available to review online.