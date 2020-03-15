HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
NAME: Steven Simmons
CANDIDATE FOR: Huntington Mayor
PARTY: Republican
HOME CITY: Huntington
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 59
EDUCATION: Vinson High School
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Chapman Printing Co. for 41 years.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Member of Tri-State Worship Center 16 years, Former Vinson President Athletic Association, Former WVSSAC Football Official 25 years (Huntington Chapter), Masonic Lodge Member.
FAMILY: Wife, Melanie Simmons; children, Stephanie (Steve) Jordan, Michael Simmons, Taylor Kates-Simmons; granddaughter, Holland Jordan.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I am looking to make Huntington a better place for families, businesses, and industry while taking care of the current ones we have. Ready to make changes to leave the past behind and focus on our future.
1. What are your suggestions for the long-term financing of Huntington's government?
Suggestions for long-term financing of Huntington’s government are by reducing expenditures-evaluating (auditing) department responsibilities and efficiency of departments and individuals, and delegate appropriately.
2. What are the most important problems in your district (or city for mayor and at-large council candidates)?
Most important problems in our district are opioids, businesses leaving the city due to the massive drug problems, and high tax rate.
3. Should the city bring back a curbside recycling program? If so, should it be funded with a levy vote or by expanding the county's program?
The city should bring back the curbside recycling program funded by a levy vote to be decided by Huntington city residents.
4. What more needs to be done to encourage new housing construction in the city?
To start with, Huntington needs a Public Nuisance Law and consistently enforces the law in order to encourage new housing construction within the city.
5. How would you continue to fight the opioid epidemic? Do you support the harm reduction program?
Increase police presence; provide more education for city officials, public servants, medical personnel, and all others that may directly or indirectly be in contact with part or the entire opioid epidemic. I do support the harm reduction program, however I feel new guidelines need set to meet the needs of the city.
6. What more could be done to help tear down dilapidated houses?
I feel that new legislation regarding proper notice to home owners to fix, if not completed within set time it will be torn down. However, we need monetary assistance from state and federal government to offset the financial burden of the city.
7. How will you address Huntington’s dwindling population?
Support current lasting businesses; attract new businesses by reducing the business tax.
8. How will you continue to encourage the decrease in crime throughout the city?
Support the police, and police presence (foot and bike patrol), collaborate with county and state prosecutors, judges, and magistrates.
9. Do you think staffing levels for the city’s police and fire departments are adequate, too low or too high? If you think changes are needed, how would you accomplish those?
Staffing levels for city police and fire are not adequate, and critically low. We need to hire more personnel, improve their pensions and benefits, and provide them with much needed equipment with better maintenance.
10. The state of WV government recently put all finances and purchases online for the public’s review. Do you support a similar thing happening in Huntington?
I do support availability of online review of all city finances and purchases so Huntington residents can see what their money is being used for.