Color bars are links that go to the candidate's profile page. At this time, we are sending questionnaires only to candidates in contested races. All remaining candidates will receive questionnaires after the primary election.
EARLY VOTING: April 27-May 7
W.VA. PRIMARY ELECTION: May 10
GENERAL ELECTION: Nov. 8
CANDIDATES IN CONTESTED RACES: Receive a questionnaire by sending an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com.
STATE RACES
U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
DISTRICT 1
Mr. Lacy Watson (D)
Carol Miller (i) (R)
Zane Lawhorn (R)
Kent Stevens (R)
James Edwin Houser (R)
Scott Fuller (R)
DISTRICT 2
Angela J. Dwyer (D)
Barry Lee Wendell (D)
Alexander X. Mooney (i) (R)
David B. McKinley (i) (R)
Susan B. Lochocki (R)
Mike Seckman (R)
Rhonda A. Hercules (R)
WV SENATE
DISTRICT 4 (Mason, western Jackson, southern Putnam, northern Cabell)
Eric J. Tarr (i) (R)
DISTRICT 5 (southern Cabell, northern Wayne)
Mike Woelfel (i) (D)
Melissa Clark (R)
DISTRICT 6 (southern Wayne, Mingo, McDowell, Mercer)
Tiffany Clemins (D)
Mark R. Maynard (i) (R)
Wesley Blankenship (R)
Sabrina Grace (R)
DISTRICT 8 (northern Putnam, eastern Jackson, Roane, Clay)
Richard Lindsay (i) (D)
Mark Hunt (R)
Mark Mitchem (R)
Andrea Garrett Kiessling (R)
Joshua Kurt Higginbotham (R)
WV HOUSE
DISTRICT 18 (most of Mason County, part of western Putnam County)
Johnnie Wamsley (i) (R)
Jim Butler (R)
DISTRICT 19 (northern Putnam County)
Seth King (D)
Josh Martin (D)
Kathie Hess Crouse (i) (R)
Jesse Lovejoy (R)
Nick Withrow (R)
DISTRICT 20 (central Putnam County)
Geoff Foster (i) (R)
Jacob Losh (R)
DISTRICT 21 (southern Putnam County)
Theresa "Tess" Jackson (D)
Jarred Cannon (R)
Michael Kidd (R)
Brenden D. Long (R)
DISTRICT 22 (northern Cabell County)
Daniel Linville (i) (R)
Roy Ramey (R)
DISTRICT 23 (southern Cabell County)
Paul David Ross (D)
Karen Nance (D)
Jodi Biller (R)
Evan Worrell (i) (R)
DISTRICT 24 (western-central Cabell County)
Ally Layman (D)
Carl Eastham (D)
Patrick Lucas (R)
Tyler C. Haslam (R)
DISTRICT 25 (western Cabell County)
Sean Hornbuckle (i) (D)
DISTRICT 26 (southcentral Cabell County)
Sydnee Smirl McElroy (D)
H. Katie White (D)
Matthew Rohrbach (i) (R)
DISTRICT 27 (northern Wayne County and southwestern Cabell County)
Chad Lovejoy (i) (D)
Ric Griffith (i) (D)
Jeff Maynard (R)
DISTRICT 28 (northern Wayne County)
Josh Booth (i) (R)
Mark A. Ross (R)
Greg Shamblin (R)
DISTRICT 29 (southern Wayne County and northern Mingo County)