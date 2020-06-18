HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
We are working with all candidates in contested races to get their questionnaires included on our website. (If a candidate has no opposition in the primary election, then they will receive a questionnaire after the primary ends.)
If a candidate is having trouble sending in a questionnaire, please click on an existing profile in your race. Send the same information, your numbered answers and your photo in an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com. You will receive a confirmation email back within two business days.
NAME: Cathy Kunkel
CANDIDATE FOR: U.S. House of Representatives District 2
PARTY: Democrat
COUNTY OF RESIDENCE: Kanawha
BIOGRAPHY: As an energy policy expert, Cathy has testified on behalf of consumer groups to the WV Public Service Commission, fighting utility rate increases and corporate bailouts. As a co-founder of both Advocates for a Safe Water System and Rise Up WV, Cathy has fought for safe drinking water, expanded access to healthcare and better services for those suffering addiction. kunkelforcongress.com
Questions from the West Virginia League of Women Voters:
1. What suggestions do you have for improving bipartisanship and cooperation in Congress?
We need to pass campaign finance reform laws so that Congressional representatives are actually accountable to the people of their district, not to special interests or wealthy ideological donors. I am not taking corporate money in my campaign because I believe that we desperately need more members of Congress (of either party) who are not beholden to corporate interests.
2. What new measures would you support to help middle class families deal with the rising costs of health care, housing, and higher education?
I support Medicare for All universal healthcare to cover everyone, eliminate the risk of medical bankruptcies and allow the federal government to negotiate prescription drug prices. I support greater funding for the National Housing Trust Fund, investment in repairing and modernizing existing public housing, and fully funding Section 8 rental assistance. And I support making public higher education tuition free
3. What should be the role of Congress in addressing the challenges of climate change?
We must urgently address climate change. I will fight for a Green New Deal that includes a program of reinvestment in Appalachia, including investment in infrastructure (safe drinking water, internet, transportation) and environmental reclamation. It must also include protection of healthcare and pensions for fossil fuel industry workers and priority placement in infrastructure and clean energy jobs during the transition.