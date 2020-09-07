HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
NAME: Carol Miller
CANDIDATE FOR: U.S. House of Representatives Congressional District 3
PARTY: Republican
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
BIOGRAPHY: I am a wife, mother, grandmother, small business owner and bison farmer representing West Virginia’s 3Rd Congressional District. I’m working to grow our economy, create new well-paying jobs, support our law enforcement, and protect Social Security and Medicare. I’m endorsed by President Trump and West Virginia Right to Life. Learn more at www.ElectCarolMiller.com
1. What changes would you recommend for responding to any future national emergencies such as COVID-19 which would increase overall preparedness and assist those affected by the emergency?
It’s critical that we refill our national protective equipment stockpile and find a vaccine to stop the spread of the ongoing pandemic. We must communicate information quickly and trust science to accurately alert vulnerable populations like seniors and immunocompromised individuals. It’s also essential that we rebuild our economy to protect our small business owners and workers from financial instability.
2. What do you believe should be the role of the United States in global affairs such as trade, immigration, and the environment?
I’m advancing high-quality trade deals that level the international playing field and promote West Virginia’s exports to create jobs and grow our economy, and implementing a Congressional Energy Export Caucus. I support strengthening our borders to keep illegal drugs out of our country. We must conserve our state’s natural beauty and work to promote our outdoor tourism industry.
3. Do you support recent weakening of EPA regulations concerning air and water quality? Why or why not?
The War on Coal devastated our energy economy and left many people unemployed and hopeless. I am working to cut the overburdensome regulations that make it difficult to do business in our state, so we can continue to power the country and the world with West Virginia coal, oil, and gas, while also protecting our environment for future generations.
4. Considering the issues raised by COVID-19, what changes need to be made at the federal level to make affordable healthcare available to all Americans?
I support initiatives that increase telehealth services and improve healthcare access in our rural communities. We must repeal policies that make healthcare less affordable and reduce the quality of care. We need to protect Medicare for those who need it, cover preexisting conditions, lower prescription drug pricing, and combat the opioid epidemic by investing in rehabilitation and recovery.
5. What changes to current election laws would you recommend to make voting safer and more accessible?
Continuing to overhaul our voter registration database to remove deceased and inactive voters so our elections can more accurately represent the voters’ decisions. We must also install safe and responsible protective equipment at our polling places so that people have the confidence to vote in-person when possible. Our country clerks do a terrific job and we must support their efforts.