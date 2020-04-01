HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
NAME: Hilary Turner
CANDIDATE FOR: U.S. House, WV District 3
PARTY: Democrat
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: www.turnerforcongressWV.com
HOME CITY: Huntington
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 31
EDUCATION: Bachelors Degree in International Studies and Environmental Science, UWF.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Teacher.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Massage Therapy.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Progressive Student Alliance, 350.org, The Sierra Club.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I am a mother and an environmentalist. I am passionate about fighting for a better world for future generations, with a healthy environment, a quality education system, and quality universal healthcare. I am running to represent the interests of the people, not corporate corruption and I vow to fight for a more just and equitable society.
1. What suggestions do you have for improving bipartisanship and cooperation in Congress?
We should pass anti-corruption bills that eliminate corporate funding in politics so both sides can focus on addressing the needs of the people without the influence of corporations. Most gridlock is due to conflicting corporate interests. We also need to be more willing to sit down and have conversations, and be willing to listen to each other openly.
2. What new measures would you support to help middle class families deal with the rising costs of health care, housing and higher education?
I would support single-payer Medicare for All that would eliminate healthcare costs and minimize prescription drug prices for individuals. I would also support tuition-free higher education to help young people pursue their education, as well cancelling student loan debt. For housing, I support tenants rights, such as national rent control and a homes-for-all guarantee to eliminate homelessness.
3. What should be the role of Congress in addressing the challenges of climate change?
We need to be directing national funding in the right places. We need to redirect the $600 billion in fossil fuel subsidies towards renewable energy. Congress must also fund ecological restoration projects such as reforestation, water restoration, and regenerative agriculture. All of this can be done through a Green New Deal that aims at transitioning the nation to total carbon neutrality.
Additional questions from The Herald-Dispatch:
4. What steps, if any, would you propose to prolong the solvency of the Social Security and Medicaid trust funds?
We can increase the cap on taxes for social security, including by using a capital gains tax. With Medicare for All, that would cover everyone's healthcare costs.
5. The national debt keeps rising. Do you think that’s acceptable, and if not, what action should be taken to bring it down?
I think we should move towards a balanced budget and cut government waste, but our first priority must be meeting the needs of our country and its people. We must also close loopholes for the top 1%, and multi-billion dollar corporations that have paid almost no taxes.
6. Do you think term limits should be placed on those serving in Congress?
Yes. 5 terms in House, 2 terms in Senate.
7. How would you improve the state’s access to broadband internet?
I would seek federal funding to aid infrastructure development within West Virginia, and aim to bolster internet as a public utility for the common good.