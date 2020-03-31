HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
We are working with all candidates in contested races to get their questionnaires included on our website. (If a candidate has no opposition in the primary election, then they will receive a questionnaire after the primary ends.)
If a candidate is having trouble sending in a questionnaire, please click on an existing profile in your race. Send the same information, your numbered answers and your photo in an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com. You will receive a confirmation email back within two business days.
NAME: Jeff Lewis
CANDIDATE FOR: U.S. House of Representatives District 3
PARTY: Democrat
COUNTY OF RESIDENCE: Cabell
BIOGRAPHY: I worked for Verizon Communications for nearly 20 years. Also, I served as President CWA Local 2003 starting in 2000. I remained in my position as President until my departure from Verizon. I returned to school after Verizon obtaining my BA from Marshall in 2014 and my law degree from Florida Coastal School of Law in 2017. Website: JeffLewisforCongress.com
Questions from the West Virginia League of Women Voters:
1. What suggestions do you have for improving bipartisanship and cooperation in Congress?
We must start putting people over party in politics. There is zero chance of getting everything either side wants. That’s why I know from working with management to get issues accomplished at Verizon that the same approach must be done in Congress by giving on each side as much as possible where a solution can be reached in the middle.
2. What new measures would you support to help middle class families deal with the rising costs of health care, housing, and higher education?
I would primarily propose that a family of four making less than $40,000 a year would be tax-exempt. I also would make it easier for the middle class to obtain housing subsidies, guaranteed federal loans for home ownership, and free college education as long as the student did a certain number of community service hours while in school.
3. What should be the role of Congress in addressing the challenges of climate change?
First, the limits on carbon emissions that had been put in place on auto makers and then rescinded, must be fully restored. Also, carbon capture technology must be used in all industries where its economically feasible. The funding for the study of climate change must be restored back to levels on par with other industrialized nations.