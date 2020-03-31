HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
We are working with all candidates in contested races to get their questionnaires included on our website. (If a candidate has no opposition in the primary election, then they will receive a questionnaire after the primary ends.)
If a candidate is having trouble sending in a questionnaire, please click on an existing profile in your race. Send the same information, your numbered answers and your photo in an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com. You will receive a confirmation email back within two business days.
NAME: Paul E. Davis
CANDIDATE FOR: U.S. House of Representatives District 3
PARTY: Democrat
COUNTY OF RESIDENCE: Cabell
BIOGRAPHY: I’m a native of Huntington, WV. I have been married for 37 years and have two sons who are both graduates of Marshall University. I graduated from Marshall University with an undergraduate degree in Political Science and obtained my MBA (2009) while working full time. Currently, I’m the General Manager of the Tri-State Transit Authority June 1, 2009 to present.
Questions from the West Virginia League of Women Voters:
1. What suggestions do you have for improving bipartisanship and cooperation in Congress?
We must elect members to Congress that are willing to work toward common goals. One way is to bring back earmarks. If a Congressperson hopes to bring projects to their districts, they need to enlist the help of others across the aisle to get projects done. It needs to be a partnership for the good of all.
2. What new measures would you support to help middle class families deal with the rising costs of health care, housing, and higher education?
Raise the minimum wage for working people. I’m a proponent of affordable healthcare for all. Raise the levels for Medicaid so that the working poor will not lose their benefits as they improve their jobs. College students graduate with too much debt. We need to provide debt forgiveness for students entering critical occupations and willing to work in economically distressed
3. What should be the role of Congress in addressing the challenges of climate change?
Congress must provide funding to promote clean energy programs for the future. We must reduce our CO2 emissions by working with car manufacturers to build emission free efficient cars. Congress must commit to reducing emissions throughout the world by changing our energy systems to 100 percent renewable energy and create 20 million jobs that will be needed to solve the