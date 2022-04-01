We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
We are working with all candidates in contested races to get their questionnaires included on our website. (Candidates who have no opposition in the primary election will later receive a questionnaire if they are contested in the general election.)
If a candidate is having trouble sending in a questionnaire, please click on an existing profile in your race. Send the same information, your numbered answers and your photo in an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com. You will receive a confirmation email back within two business days.
NAME: Carol D. Miller
CANDIDATE FOR: U.S. House 1 (southern West Virginia counties)
PARTY: Republican
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: https://www.electcarolmiller.com/
HOME CITY: Huntington
HOME COUNTY: Cabell County
EDUCATION AND DEGREES: Columbia College, Bachelor’s Degree in History and Political Science.
OCCUPATION: Business Owner, Farmer, and Congresswoman.
1. Nearly one in five children live in poverty in West Virginia. What specific policies and legislation do you believe will bring children and families out of poverty?
I am working to show the world that West Virginia is open for business. I founded the Energy Export Caucus and led the fight for the Employee Retention Tax Credit, two tools we are using to help bring jobs back to our state. I am working to bring investment to Mountain State, from Hyperloop to healthcare innovation, from tax cuts to trade agreements.
2. What are your specific plans to address the effects of the opioid epidemic?
America can get back on track combating opioids by first and foremost securing the US-Mexico border to stop the flow of heroin and fentanyl into our communities. On a recent Congressional trip to the border, I saw first hand how cartels exploit our open border to flood our country with drugs. We must finish the border wall and support the border patrol to stop these drugs from making into our country and devastating our communities.
3. What can be done to ensure the Black Lung Benefits Trust Fund remains solvent to provide West Virginia miners with health care benefits if their employer files for bankruptcy?
We must ensure the fund remains solvent. The focus should be on reducing cases and growing mining operations to support the trust fund. We're seeing strong demand for clean West Virginia coal, both metallurgical and thermal. We have to reopen our economy, fix supply chains, help put people back to work, and get American energy exports moving to support the fund while we build and power the world.
4. What is your stance on creating a national law enforcement database and training standards to ensure officers who are fired for misconduct cannot just move to another jurisdiction?
Our brave law enforcement officers take an oath to keep our communities safe and follow the law. Anyone who violates that oath should be held accountable. There is rarely a problem solved and not made worse by some bloated federal bureaucracy. Fully funding our police departments and public safety agencies to make sure that departments have the resources to recruit and train officers to meet our high standards is the best path forward.
5. According to FEMA, flooding has become more common and more severe as the climate changes. What policies do you support to address climate change?
West Virginia is blessed with abundant natural resources that can build and power the world in a reliable, affordable way. Washington Democrats’ ‘Green New Deal’ agenda will destroy West Virginia’s economy and stifle our energy industry without truly investing in carbon capture. In Congress, I am fighting for an all-of-the-above energy agenda that invests in innovation and strengthens West Virginia’s coal, natural gas, and oil industries.
Questions from the state League of Women Voters:
6. Historically, the Voting Rights Act enjoyed bipartisan support. Will you commit to supporting voting rights in the next Congress? If not, please explain what specific Federal legislation you will support to protect voting rights and remove voting barriers for all citizens of WV and other states?
I support every American’s right to vote and believe that ensuring honest, free, and fair elections is crucial to our democracy. I firmly oppose Washington Democrats’ bill to handover hard earned taxpayer dollars to political campaigns, and I support common sense reforms like having to show your ID when you vote.
7. Last year, the House of Representatives passed the Equality Act, which would prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex, sexual orientation, or gender identity. When the Equality Act comes up in the next Congress, will you vote for it? If not, please explain your opposition.
H.R. 5 is a redundant liberal messaging bill that stifles free speech and chips away at religious freedoms. I do not support any bill that violates Americans’ Constitutional rights.
8. WV has a responsibility to meet at least a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. What measures do you support to make sure that WV complies with IPCC Goals per the Paris Agreement?
America is leading on emissions reduction thanks to past investments in natural gas. Liberals in Washington must stop moving goalposts when we’re already winning. Instead of the Biden Administration kneecapping US energy, we must hold bad actors like China and Russia accountable. American clean coal and natural gas with carbon capture is the path to an affordable, resilient energy grid.