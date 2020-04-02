HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
NAME: Allen Whitt
CANDIDATE FOR: U.S. Senate
PARTY: Republican
COUNTY OF RESIDENCE: Jackson
BIOGRAPHY: Whether during his beginnings on a dairy farm, his time as spokesperson for Dr. Billy Graham, or as the President of the Family Policy Council of West Virginia, Allen Whitt has lived conservative values his whole life. He's a prominent conservative leader in West Virginia. And he believes “68% conservative,” isn’t nearly good enough for our U.S. Senator. www.WhittforWV.com
1. What suggestions do you have for improving bipartisanship and cooperation in Congress?
I firmly believe that no matter our differences, one ought to treat every human being with respect and charity. I will always strive to extend the spirit of friendship towards my colleagues. Unfortunately, the Progressive Left currently has a stranglehold on the Democratic Party, making bipartisanship impossible. Until reasonable voices in the Democratic Party prevail, cooperation remains very difficult.
2. What new measures would you support to help middle class families deal with the rising costs of health care, housing, and higher education?
A thriving middle class is of utmost importance to our economy. I favor a competitive free-market healthcare system, which would lower costs for everyone. I also favor many of Sen. Josh Hawley’s ideas for relieving the student loan debt crisis and holding universities accountable.
3. What should be the role of Congress in addressing the challenges of climate change?
I believe in striking a middle way between conserving the beauty of God’s creation and refraining from unnecessary regulations that harm the businesses we rely on for resources and job creation.