NAME: Richie Robb
CANDIDATE FOR: United States Senate
PARTY: Democrat
HOME CITY: South Charleston
HOME COUNTY: Kanawha County
AGE: 74
EDUCATION: BA (History), Marshall University; JD, Capital University College of Law
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Attorney at Law.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Mayor of South Charleston 1975-2007; Elected Member, West Virginia State Democrat Party Executive Committee.
FAMILY: Married 43 years to Vicky Robb; two children, D’Arcy and Ty; and one grandchild, Annika.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I am running for US Senate to bring good jobs to West Virginia. Former Senators Robert Byrd and Jay Rockefeller made bringing good jobs to our state a priority. I shall also. Modern economy is leaving us behind. I pledge to make available to all who wish affordable health care, user friendly that emphasizes prevention. I was elected eight consecutive terms Mayor of South Charleston, West Virginia’s 10th largest city, graduate of Marshall University, where I was captain of the football team, awarded the Bronze Star in Vietnam and am a practicing attorney.
Questions from the West Virginia League of Women Voters:
1. What suggestions do you have for improving bipartisanship and cooperation in Congress?
In nearly fifty (50) years of public service, most of which have been in elected office, I have always worked well with persons of all political persuasions through an issue-based approach as opposed to personal differences or superficial categorizing. I would do likewise in the United States Senate.
2. What new measures would you support to help middle class families deal with the rising costs of health care, housing and higher education?
My goal is to bring good jobs to West Virginia like former US Senators Robert Byrd and Jay Rockefeller once did. I support a public option for medical insurance available to all that is affordable and user friendly. I support increased investment in education before college.
3. What should be the role of Congress in addressing the challenges of climate change?
Congress should pass laws and make available financial incentives which will allow individuals, businesses and all other entities to adopt measures to combat climate change. While having this as their goal these measures should should do this with minimum harm, financial and otherwise.
Additional questions from The Herald-Dispatch:
4. What steps, if any, would you propose to prolong the solvency of the Social Security and Medicaid trust funds?
Increase ceiling amount on income for contributions to Social Security including Medicare and impose greater cost controls for medical treatment particularly pharmaceuticals. I would also propose monitored tax free contributions of a certain amount to supplement, not part of, Social Security making more people truly owners of America.
5. The national debt keeps rising. Do you think that’s acceptable, and if not, what action should be taken to bring it down?
Notwithstanding the so-called wisdom of certain “experts,” increasing national debt is a legitimate concern. Increase taxes on super-wealthy and reduce taxes on middle class and below to jump start spending.
6. Do you think term limits should be placed on those serving in Congress?
Believe we already have term limits – elections.
7. How would you improve the state’s access to broadband internet?
The modern economy is leaving West Virginia and places like it behind. There should be rehabilitative federal spending in West Virginia to make it broadband fully accessible to everyone throughout the entire state ASAP.