HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
We are working with all candidates in contested races to get their questionnaires included on our website. (If a candidate has no opposition in the primary election, then they will receive a questionnaire after the primary ends.)
If a candidate is having trouble sending in a questionnaire, please click on an existing profile in your race. Send the same information, your numbered answers and your photo in an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com. You will receive a confirmation email back within two business days.
NAME: Isaac Sponaugle
CANDIDATE FOR: West Virginia Attorney General
PARTY: Democrat
COUNTY OF RESIDENCE: Pendleton
BIOGRAPHY: Isaac and his wife, Tasha, live in Franklin, WV. He is a lifelong resident of Pendleton County, WV. He graduated from Franklin High School in 1997; WVU in 2001; and WVU School of Law in 2004. He has served four consecutive terms in the WV House of Delegates. He is the current Minority Deputy Whip. For more information visit www.isaacforag.com.
Questions from the West Virginia League of Women Voters:
1. What do you think would be the best use of the money awarded to West Virginia from the settlement with the opioid manufacturers?
Monies should go to fix the public health crisis caused by manufactures. Funding should go to state and local governments. Any funding only goes to prevention and treatment that’s evidence based. It must provide treatment for everyone, regardless of their ability to pay. We don’t want to repeat the tobacco settlement history. Hardy any monies went to ant-smoking efforts
2. What experience, training or education do you have that makes you the best qualified candidate for Attorney General?
I received my law degree from WVU School of Law in 2004. I’ve been a practicing attorney in West Virginia for over 15 years. I’m a managing partner in a general law practice firm. I’ve successful tried hundreds of civil, criminal and domestic cases. I’ve argued before the Supreme Court. I’ll put my record up against anyone for Attorney General.
Additional questions from The Herald-Dispatch:
3. Attorney general Patrick Morrisey announced in 2015 a settlement with Frontier Communications in which the company said it would spend $150 million over three years to improve internet service to 28,000 customers. Do you believe that agreement has been fulfilled?
No. Frontier advertised falsely of high-speed internet and charged a higher rate for it. To follow federal requirements, it needed to upgrade its equipment. Patrick Morrisey approved of Frontier’s scheduled upgrades. The settlement added in the upgrade costs, so it appeared to do something when it didn’t. Today, Frontier is still advertising falsely of high-speed internet for its poor service.
4. What is your political philosophy, and how would it guide you in performance of your duties?
My political philosophy is that of “pragmatic optimism.” I deal with things in a reasonable manner and hopeful about the future. That philosophy has guided me as an attorney and legislator. It will guide me as the Attorney General. I will be both reasonable and hopeful in enforcing and defending the laws of the State of West Virginia.