HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
We are working with all candidates in contested races to get their questionnaires included on our website. (If a candidate has no opposition in the primary election, then they will receive a questionnaire after the primary ends.)
If a candidate is having trouble sending in a questionnaire, please click on an existing profile in your race. Send the same information, your numbered answers and your photo in an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com. You will receive a confirmation email back within two business days.
NAME: Sam Brown Petsonk
CANDIDATE FOR: West Virginia Attorney General
PARTY: Democrat
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: http://www.samforwv.com
HOME CITY: Edmond
HOME COUNTY: Fayette County
AGE: 35
EDUCATION: Brandeis University, B.A.; Washington & Lee University School of Law, J.D.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Lawyer
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Legislative assistant to U.S. Senators Robert C. Byrd & Carte Goodwin; AmeriCorps*VISTA at Mullens Opportunity Center.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Rotary; Rural Appalachian Improvement League.
ENDORSEMENTS: Parkersburg-Marietta Building & Construction Trades Council; United Mine Workers of America, Local 2059; Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford.
FAMILY: Wife, Stephanie Tyree; children, Teddy & Levi
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I am running for Attorney General because we need a proven litigator who knows how to make government accountable and deliver results for our people. That’s who I am and what I’ve done in my law practice and throughout my life. West Virginia deserves an Attorney General who firmly enforces our laws to protect our people and defend our liberties. We deserve a leader who protects the hard-earned wages, benefits, homes, land, and basic rights of all West Virginians. An innovator for new business opportunities. An advocate to keep us all safe from fraud, corruption, and abusive practices.
Questions from the West Virginia League of Women Voters:
1. What do you think would be the best use of the money awarded to West Virginia from the settlement with the opioid manufacturers?
First, we must spend to implement the State’s evidence-based "West Virginia 2020-2022 Substance Use Response Plan," with methods endorsed by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the Governor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment. Second, the Attorney General needs additional funding for the Civil Rights Division to ensure adequate support for people in long-term recovery.
2. What experience, training or education do you have that makes you the best qualified candidate for Attorney General?
My legal and legislative experience includes all key aspects of the Attorney General's duties. I’ve been a People’s Lawyer, securing millions by smartly using our laws to protect our citizens. I’ve learned the intricacies of administrative law by conducting detailed oversight of government agencies for Senator Byrd and litigating under FOIA, the Open Meetings Act, and our Constitution.
Additional questions from The Herald-Dispatch:
3. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced in 2015 a settlement with Frontier Communications in which the company said it would spend $150 million over three years to improve internet service to 28,000 customers. Do you believe that agreement has been fulfilled?
I get broadband from Frontier at my home, and so I’m like a lot of people who can say that Morrisey has absolutely failed. We need an aggressive approach to improve service for Frontier’s customers. The Attorney General must also do more of what I’ve done as a lawyer by working with state and local agencies to foster broadband co-ops.
4. What is your political philosophy, and how would it guide you in performance of your duties?
The job of a democracy is to give a voice to the people in the making of laws. The Attorney General's job is to enforce and advise on protecting the public interest under our laws and Constitution. If our Attorney General minded the store instead of hauling off on costly and ineffective political crusades, we’d be in much better shape.