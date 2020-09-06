HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
NAME: Mary Ann Roebuck Claytor
CANDIDATE FOR: West Virginia Auditor
PARTY: Democrat
HOME COUNTY: Kanawha
BIOGRAPHY: I was born and raised in Cabin Creek, WV, and now live in St. Albans with my husband of 36 years. I earned my Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting from West Virginia State College (University) and my Masters of Arts in Religion with a focus on biblical studies from Liberty University. www.mac4wv.com
1. How would you ensure the transparency of all monies provided under the CARES Act and other COVID-19 relief funds?
All taxpayers should have full disclosure regarding money dispersed by the Auditor's Office. I will provide additional information than is currently available on the transparency website. Any business or entity receiving such funds will be listed, and the specific purpose for which these funds are to be used will be available for public inspection.
2. What do you hope to accomplish as Auditor?
Under the current auditor, over 40% of local governments' audits aren't issued for public inspection. I will streamline auditing procedures without reducing the quality of audits performed. I will place more emphasis on preventing fraud, therefore, decreasing the amount of money misappropriated or embezzled. I will make the transparency website more user friendly and add analytical data of financial information.
3. What experience, training or education do you have that would make you an effective Auditor?
I am the only candidate for State Auditor who has experience in accounting and auditing. I worked as a real auditor for the West Virginia State Auditor's Office for 22 years. During those years, I performed financial and compliance audits and provided local governments training on budgeting and generally accepted accounting principles.