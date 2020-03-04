W.Va. Candidates and Profiles 2020

EARLY PRIMARY VOTING: April 29-May 9

W.VA. PRIMARY ELECTION: May 12

GENERAL ELECTION: Nov. 3

  • West Virginia Voter Information

    • W.Va. Candidates

    STATE RACES

    U.S. SENATE

  • Richard Ojeda (D)
  • Paula Jean Swearengin (D)
  • Richie Robb (D)
  • Shelley Moore Capito (i) (R)
  • Allen Whitt (R)
  • Larry Eugene Butcher (R)

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

DISTRICT 1
  • Natalie Cline (D)
  • Tom Payne (D)
  • David B. McKinley (i) (R)
DISTRICT 2
  • Cathy Kunkel (D)
  • Alex X. Mooney (i) (R)
  • Matthew Hahn (R)
DISTRICT 3
  • Jeff Lewis (D)
  • Hilary Turner (D)
  • Paul E. Davis (D)
  • Mr. Lacy Watson (D)
  • Carol Miller (i) (R)
  • Russell Siegel (R)

GOVERNOR

  • Stephen Smith (D)
  • Ben Salango (D)
  • Ron Stollings (D)
  • Jody Murphy (D)
  • Douglas Hughes (D)
  • Michael "Mike" Folk (R)
  • Shelby Jean Fitzhugh (R)
  • Woody Thrasher (R)
  • Doug Six (R)
  • Jim Justice (i) (R)
  • Brooke Lunsford (R)
  • Charles R. Sheedy Sr. (R)

ATTORNEY GENERAL

  • Sam Brown Petsonk (D)
  • Isaac Sponaugle (D)
  • Patrick Morrisey (i) (R)

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE

  • Dave Miller (D)
  • Bob Beach (D)
  • WM J.R. Keplinger (D)
  • Kent Leonhardt (i) (R)
  • Roy Ramey (R)

AUDITOR

  • Mary Ann Roebuck Claytor (D)
  • John McCuskey (i) (R)

SECRETARY OF STATE

  • Natalie Tennant (D)
  • Mac Warner (i) (R)

STATE TREASURER

  • John Perdue (i) (D)
  • Riley Moore (R)

JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT OF APPEALS

DIVISION 1
  • Richard Neely
  • Tim Armstead (i)
  • David Hummel Jr.
DIVISION 2
  • Joanna Tabit (i)
  • Kristina "Kris" Raynes
  • William R. "Bill" Wooton
  • Jim Douglas
DIVISION 3
  • John A. Hutchison
  • Lora A. Dyer
  • Bill Schwartz

STATE SENATE

DISTRICT 4 (Jackson, Mason, parts of Putnam and Roane)
  • Bruce Ashworth (D)
  • Amy Nichole Grady (R)
  • Mitch Carmichael (i) (R)
  • Jim Butler (R)
DISTRICT 5 (Cabell, part of Wayne)
  • Robert Plymale (i) (D)
  • Glendon D. Watts (R)
  • Charles R. "Chad" Shaffer
DISTRICT 6 (Mercer, parts of McDowell, Mingo and Wayne)
  • Chandler Swope (i) (R)
  • Wesley Blankenship (R)
DISTRICT 7 (Boone, Lincoln, Logan, parts of Mingo and Wayne)
  • Ralph Rodighiero (D)
  • Rupie Phillips (R)
DISTRICT 8 (parts of Putnam and Kanawha)
  • Glenn D. Jeffries (i) (D)
  • Kathie Hess Crouse (R)

HOUSE OF DELEGATES

DISTRICT 13 (parts of Jackson, Mason and Putnam) (2 seats)
  • Scott Brewer (D)
  • David Ray Caldwell (D)
  • Joshua Higginbotham (i) (R)
  • James Isaac Kennedy (R)
  • Scott Cadle (i) (R)
  • Robert Austin Marchar (R)
  • Jonathan Adam Pinson (R)
DISTRICT 14 (parts of Mason and Putnam) (1 seat)
  • Levi Billiter (D)
  • Chris Yeager (D)
  • Brian Scott (R)
  • Johnnie Wamsley II (R)
DISTRICT 15 (part of Putnam) (1 seat)
  • Theresa "Tess" Jackson (D)
  • Geoff Foster (i) (R)
DISTRICT 16 (parts of Cabell and Lincoln) (3 seats)
  • Sean Hornbuckle (i) (D)
  • Anna Lewis (D)
  • Dakota Nelson (D)
  • Carol Polan (D)
  • Daniel Linville (i) (R)
  • Mark Bates (R)
  • John F. Mandt Jr. (i) (R)
  • Jakob Jitima (R)
DISTRICT 17 (parts of Cabell and Wayne) (2 seats)
  • Chad Lovejoy (i) (D)
  • Jeanette Rowsey (D)
  • Matthew Rohrbach (i) (R)
DISTRICT 18 (part of Cabell) (1 seat)
  • Paul David Ross (D)
  • Evan Worrell (i) (R)
DISTRICT 19 (part of Wayne) (2 seats)
  • David Thompson (D)
  • Ric Griffith (D)
  • Tom Jarrell (D)
  • Josh Mathis (D)
  • Tammy Williamson (D)
  • Tyson Smith (D)
  • Derrick Evans (R)
  • E. Jay Marcum (R)
  • Jason Stephens (R)
DISTRICT 22 (parts of Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Putnam) (2 seats)
  • Cecil Silva (D)
  • Jeff Eldridge (D)
  • Zack Maynard (i) (R)
  • Joseph "Joe" Jeffries (i) (R)
  • Nicholas Garret Young (R)
DISTRICT 38 (parts of Kanawha and Putnam) (1 seat)
  • Nick Withrow (D)
  • Dayton Beard (D)
  • Nikki Ardman (D)
  • James "Sammy" Dalton (D)
  • Dianna Graves (R)

CABELL COUNTY RACES

ASSESSOR

  • Irv Johnson (R) (i)

BOARD OF EDUCATION (2 seats)

  • DISTRICT 1: H.D. "Butch" Day
  • DISTRICT 2: Amanda Kinder
  • DISTRICT 2: Delores Johnson
  • DISTRICT 3: Alyssa Bond
  • DISTRICT 3: Kenny Graybeal
  • DISTRICT 4: Skip Parsons (i)
  • DISTRICT 4: D. Bruce Shew
  • DISTRICT 4: Tom Turman
  • DISTRICT 4: Jenny Anderson

COUNTY COMMISSION

  • Billy Wayne Bailey (D)
  • Nancy Cartmill (i) (R)

MAGISTRATE (one winner per division)

DIVISION 1
  • Chris Sperry (i)
DIVISION 2
  • Michael J. Woelfel (i)
DIVISION 3
  • Danne J. Vance (i)
DIVISION 4
  • Tina Brooks
  • Kim Wolfe
  • Carl Eastham
  • Sarah N. Spurlock
DIVISION 5
  • Dan Ferguson (i)
DIVISION 6
  • Michael J. McCarthy (i)
  • Opal Sanders
DIVISION 7
  • Dan Goheen (i)

PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

  • Sean Hammers (i) (D)

SHERIFF

  • Chuck Zerkle (i) (D)

CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR -- GUYAN DISTRICT

  • Halleck (Cappy) Adkins
  • Ken Brown
  • Bill Stewart
  • Ricky Edward Coyner

HUNTINGTON RACES

MAYOR

  • Steve Williams (i) (D)
  • Scott Caserta (R)
  • Steven J. Davis (R)
  • Tom McCallister (R)
  • Steven Ray Simmons (R)
  • Kenny Bolen (R)
  • Andy Battista (R)

COUNCIL DISTRICT 1

  • Joyce Clark (i) (D)
  • Adelle Perkey-Nicholas (D)
  • Tyler Bowen (R)

COUNCIL DISTRICT 2

  • Pete Gillespie (D)
  • Johnny McCallister (D)
  • Stephanie Heck (D)
  • Steve Marcum (D)
  • Jim Rumbaugh (R)
  • Todd Sweeney (R)
  • Greg Martin (R)

COUNCIL DISTRICT 3

  • Samuel McGuffin (D)
  • Aaron-Michael Fox (D)
  • Tia "Fix" Rumbaugh (D)
  • Torrance “Terry” Houck (D)

COUNCIL DISTRICT 4

  • Jennifer Wheeler (i) (D)
  • Jeff Ward (R)

COUNCIL DISTRICT 5

  • Tonia Kay Page (i) (D)
  • Teresa Johnson (D)

COUNCIL DISTRICT 6

  • Andy McKee (D)
  • Christopher Anastasia (D)
  • Orianna Carter (D)
  • Greg Jimison (D)
  • Holly Smith Mount (D)
  • J.W. House (D)
  • William “Bill” Dawson (R)
  • Jeffrey A. Muth Jr. (R)
  • Joshua W. Adams (R)

COUNCIL DISTRICT 7

  • Mike Shockley (i) (D)
  • Luke Brumfield (R)

COUNCIL DISTRICT 8

  • Pat Jones (D)
  • Tommy Matty (D)
  • Josh Adkins (R)
  • Linda Blough (R)

COUNCIL DISTRICT 9

  • Ted Kluemper (D)
  • Ally Layman (D)
  • Brian Asbury (R)
  • Dale Anderson (R)

COUNCIL AT-LARGE (2 seats)

  • Bob Bailey (D)
  • Steven A. Buyers (D)
  • DuRon Jackson (D)
  • Omar Ahmad (D)
  • Jason Farley (Harley) (D)
  • John P. Kinder (D)
  • Bill Rosenberger (D)
  • Joshua Garnes (R)
  • David Harrington (R)

GREATER HUNTINGTON PARK AND RECREATION DISTRICT

  • DISTRICT 4: Gene Randall Rhoades (D) (i)
  • DISTRICT 5: WD (Bill) Kelly (D) (i)

WAYNE COUNTY RACES

ASSESSOR

  • Ric Browning (D)

CIRCUIT JUDGE 24 (WAYNE)

  • Jason J. Fry

BOARD OF EDUCATION (2 seats)

  • Westmoreland: Joann Hurley (i)
  • Union: Randall Trautwein (i)
  • Union: Bryan E. Thompson

COUNTY COMMISSION

  • Robert M. Thompson (i) (D)

MAGISTRATE

  • DIVISION 1: David Ferguson (i)
  • DIVISION 2: Randy Wiles (i)
  • DIVISION 3: Billy Dell Runyon (i)

PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

  • Matthew Deerfield (D)

SHERIFF

  • Rick Thompson (i) (D)

SURVEYOR

  • Matthew Strogen (i) (D)

