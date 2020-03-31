HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
NAME: Bob Beach
CANDIDATE FOR: West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture
PARTY: Democrat
COUNTY OF RESIDENCE: Monongalia
BIOGRAPHY: 53 years Agricultural experience: Farm raised- 800 acre cattle farm, 4-H/FFA-Officer, Meat cutter-Manager, Perishable Meat Commodity Buyer, Multi-store Supervisor of perishable retail grocery ($4 million annual budget), Political Science-Fairmont State University, Chairman of House Committee on Agriculture, Legislative Committee on Agriculture (19 years House and Senate), Southern Legislative Conference- Agricultural Committee member, WVU Davis College of Agriculture Visitation Committee. BeachforWV.com
Questions from the West Virginia League of Women Voters:
1. What do you see as the role of the Commissioner of Agriculture in spurring the economic growth of agriculture in West Virginia?
The definition of Agriculture goes beyond farming to include economic development, jobs, and income. The role of the Commissioner is to manage the Department, but more importantly, foster economic and innovative growth within the greater agricultural community. I will work with and for the agricultural community to ensure timely communication including access to needed information and resources.
2. Do you feel the environmental impact of agriculture has been properly addressed? If not, what changes would you favor?
The Department should lead by example and I would encourage other agencies to follow. Recently a Court ruled in favor of the plaintiff, finding exposure to Glyphosate, a main ingredient found in Roundup to be the source of his current medical condition. As your Commissioner I will discontinue use of Glyphosate product on property owned and operated by the WVDA.