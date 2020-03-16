HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
NAME: Dave Miller
CANDIDATE FOR: West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture
PARTY: Democrat
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: www.dave4wvagcommissioner.com
HOME CITY: Tunnelton
HOME COUNTY: Preston
AGE: 74
EDUCATION: Masters in Administration.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Retired and still farming.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Teacher, Principal, Coach, Director of Personnel, Government relations for WVU.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: On Board of Preston County Sheltered Workshop, Sunday school teacher.
FAMILY: wife, Barbara Peterson Miller; three grown children; four grandchildren.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I am a candidate because so many friends, former colleagues and co-workers across West Virginia asked me to run. I have a strong to promote agriculture. My background includes Deputy Commissioner of Agriculture under Commissioner Gus Douglass, Director of WVU Extension Service, Chair of House Committee on Agriculture, and Member of WV House and Senate, Active farmer for over 30 years. Because of my experience, I know I can make a difference!
Questions from the West Virginia League of Women Voters:
1. What do you see as the role of the Commissioner of Agriculture in spurring the economic growth of agriculture in West Virginia?
Having served as Deputy Commissioner under Mr. Douglass, I fully understand this vital role. I would do everything possible to support agriculture by removing onerous regulations and working with the Legislature to pass laws that will help agriculture grow and ensure we have safe food being produced. I’ve also been a farmer for over 30 years, so I understand!
2. Do you feel the environmental impact of agriculture has been properly addressed? If not, what changes would you favor?
Up to a point – yes. Most probably don’t realize that most farmers are avid environmentalists. They conserve, use and re-use. They care. I would ensure the Department does everything possible to help farmers understand regulations before becoming an enforcement agency and levying fines. As Commissioner, I would work with the Legislature to ensure laws make “sense” and protect our environment.
Additional questions from The Herald-Dispatch:
3. What types of agricultural commodities do you feel have the greatest potential to grow in West Virginia, and therefore boost the state’s economy?
Too often, I’ve seen a huge focus on the “new” thing – like we’re seeing with hemp. But I hear from many that they’ve struggled because supply has exceeded demand. We need to protect and support ALL farmers. As an example, we have more trees available to tap for maple syrup than Vermont, but we do little to support THIS expansion.
4. Do you feel the department of agriculture is adequately protecting the public in terms of agricultural commodities? Are any more steps needed?
For the most part -- yes. I feel we need a thorough review of regulations to ensure they are adequately protecting the public. As a farmer for over 30 years, I’ve seen first-hand how a well-intended regulation designed to protect the public does little or nothing to actually protect the public, but makes it extremely difficult for farmers to succeed.