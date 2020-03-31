HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
We are working with all candidates in contested races to get their questionnaires included on our website. (If a candidate has no opposition in the primary election, then they will receive a questionnaire after the primary ends.)
If a candidate is having trouble sending in a questionnaire, please click on an existing profile in your race. Send the same information, your numbered answers and your photo in an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com. You will receive a confirmation email back within two business days.
NAME: Brooke Lunsford
CANDIDATE FOR: West Virginia Governor
PARTY: Republican
COUNTY OF RESIDENCE: Cabell
BIOGRAPHY: Brooke Lunsford was born in Huntington, Wv in Cabell County. In 1989 Lunsford graduated from WVIT at Montgomery, Wv with a B.S. in Accounting. Foster care got Lunsford in to the race. With two decades of experience in insurance and broadband construction, Lunsford brings unique insight to the issues we face today. Lunsford4Governor.com
Questions from the West Virginia League of Women Voters:
1. With the decline in the extraction industries in West Virginia, what do you think should be done to diversify the state’s economy?
The quickest way to boost our economy is tourism. We have water on the left border of our stand and mountains on the right border, with nice rivers running through the middle, and very little development. I have a company willing to help me start “Dollywood North.” We use cabins on private property or state parks, we use that tourism
2. Do you support recent weakening of EPA regulations concerning air and water quality? Why or why not?
Weakening EPA regulations for air and water quality would not be my intention, but there must be a give and take in this situation. Even a spring water bottling company filters it’s water, before it is sold. I was amazed to find that out, I thought that was the point of spring water, for the vitamins and minerals. We all
3. What role do you see for state government in reversing West Virginia’s population decline?
To stop population loss, we have to go someplace worse and say look at us! To me, that’s the traffic in Atlanta. It’s the cost of living in Washington, D.C.. It’s the violence in Chicago. Some states are even paying people to move to their states. We can do that. I propose cabins for a second home, for cabins to