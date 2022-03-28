We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Jim Butler
CANDIDATE FOR: W.Va. House of Delegates, 18th District (most of Mason County, part of western Putnam County)
PARTY: Republican
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: https://jimbutlerdelegate.com
HOME CITY: Gallipolis Ferry
HOME COUNTY: Mason
AGE: 56
EDUCATION: High School, U.S. Marine Corps Advanced Helicopter Maintenance and Maintenance Administration.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Small Excavating Contractor.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: U.S. Marine Corps, classic auto restoration business owner, logging contractor.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Marine Corps League, Am Vets, American Legion, Mason County Chamber of Commerce, Harley Owners Group.
FAMILY: wife, Anna Maria Butler (24 years); children, Blayne and Kayla Butler.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I have eight years of experience in the House of Delegates. I am humbly asking residents in the 18th District to elect me again so I can continue to work diligently to make their lives better. I will always work to make the best decisions to represent the values and interests of the people in our community. I always work to ensure that taxpayers money is prioritized to the proper functions of government, those being roads, public utilities, education, care for senior citizens and others truly in need, to name a few. I have tremendous respect for those I represent.
1. Do you agree with the Legislature's recent action to allow nuclear power plants in West Virginia, and why or why not?
Yes. We need to keep all options open to deliver affordable electricity to our citizens. It is important to note that any future power plant must comply with all modern safety and environmental standards. We must maintain a fair regulatory environment for all sources of energy to ensure that our coal and natural gas resources, and jobs, will be competitive.
2. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
While I am for personal freedom, I have researched this issue and legalization in Colorado and California has cost much more money than any that would be “generated”. Research shows that it leads to much more illegal drug use, many more negative medical issues, including problems for newborn children, and even more illegal drug trafficking.
3. What should be done to diversify the state's economy and prevent population loss?
Laws I helped pass recently are beginning to attract large employers which will provide careers for our citizens. We must implement policies which strengthen our families. Intact families raise healthy, well-adjusted children who are likely to stay here.This also solves many of our state’s biggest problems, which are drug and alcohol abuse and addiction.
4. The state’s foster care system struggles to care for the thousands of children who are now in it. What further action do you think might be necessary?
We must implement public policies which strengthen families and keep them intact. Intact families, by definition, results in fewer foster children. We do this by lessening the temptations upon family members for alcohol, drug, and gambling abuse. Better jobs and career opportunities will also help. Other measures to streamline the foster and adoption process are needed.
5. How can West Virginia attract and keep qualified educators?
The biggest complaint I hear from educators is that they often have to perform the duties of parents before they can be teachers, so we need healthy intact families. Teachers should be freed to teach subject matter, rather than many of the politically motivated mandates. Certainly better pay would be helpful. We can provide that by prioritizing state spending.
6. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
We already have protections against discrimination for all members of society both at the state and federal level. I think it is best to apply laws to everyone equally, rather than to further divide people into even more classifications.
7. How would you describe efforts so far to add more support staff in the state’s schools to help children in troubled homes?
Efforts to replace parents with school councilors and others are always going to fall short. Children need parents and intact families who are not devastated by alcohol, drug, gambling, and other harmful influences which damage children. The answer cannot be additional tax increases, which will put even more stress on the parents and families.
8. What can the state government do to improve workforce development in West Virginia?
We can better utilize workforce development programs that we already have. I am a recent board member of a workforce development organization where participation can be much improved. There are programs that people don’t know about where the “program” will pay part of the salary of trainees. We should also encourage students to get training while in high school.
9. West Virginia has been especially hard hit by the opioid abuse epidemic. What do you see as the role of the legislature in addressing this crisis?
We must implement policies to help keep families intact and healthy. Families who are economically secure and free from the temptations and pressures of alcohol, drugs, gambling, and other abuses are much less likely to “fall’’ into opioid abuse. We also must lessen the availability of opioids where they are seemingly “pushed” upon patients for profit.
10. Who is more qualified to handle education policy issues, legislators or county board of education members?
Each is qualified in their own way. The legislature is made up of representatives of citizens at the state level, who have tremendous educational expertise and resources. The county board is representation at the county level. Each level of government has its purpose. The key is to work together, and with parents, for the best education of our children.