NAME: Paul David Ross
CANDIDATE FOR: W.Va. House of Delegates 18 (covers parts of Cabell County)
PARTY: Democrat
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: https://www.facebook.com/Elect-Paul-David-Ross-1710502175837733
HOME CITY: Salt Rock
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
EDUCATION: Barboursville High School, Cabell County Vo-Tech, Marshall University Community College, IBEW 317 NJATC Apprenticeship.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: IBEW 317 Electrical Construction Journeyman Inside Wireman
Questions from the West Virginia League of Women Voters:
1. With the decline in the extraction industries in West Virginia, what do you think should be done to diversify the state’s economy?
Embrace alternative energy sources and work on making finished products instead of just selling natural resources and fossil fuel.
2. Do you support recent weakening of EPA regulations concerning air and water quality? Why or why not?
We need to keep our waters and land free from industrial contamination. If we must exhume resources every attempt should be made not to pollute.
3. What role do you see for state government in reversing West Virginia’s population decline?
Strictly enforcing requirements for state residents are on all state and local projects and require approved apprenticeship programs be offered as a condition for being able to bid on such projects. This will allow true craftsmen to teach the next generation of workers.
Additional questions from HD Media:
4. The state’s foster care system struggles to care for the 7,000 plus children who are now in it. Some action has been taken in recent months, but what further action do you think might be necessary?
The system is extremely overtaxed with the influence of drugs and addicted people having children and then not being able to care for them. As the children are being raised in foster homes and homes of the grandparents we are losing the one on one attention they are longing for. More people being foster parents and limiting the number of kids per house could help.
5. There have been several attempts to reduce taxes on business in the state, including one failed in this past legislative session. Is it wise to keep pursuing tax breaks for business, at the possible expense of residential taxpayers? Do you think the state’s tax structure needs an overhaul?
All the tax burden has been shifted to the residents and should be shared more by the businesses. For every tax cut there has to be new source of funding or cut in other services.
6. Do you think the educational reform bill passed in 2019 is working/will be effective?
This bill is not the answer, we need to evaluate the system and the way in which programs are funded.
7. How would you describe efforts so far to add more support staff in the state’s schools to help children in troubled homes?
By adding guidance counselors is a good first step, but there still is alot more we can do.
8. What can the state government do to improve workforce development in West Virginia?
It seems that we are training for everything these days but there is no real connection to the local businesses for coop or other employment for the average person. Too much emphasis on certificates and not enough time spent making sure that the student understands and retains the knowledge.
9. West Virginia has been especially hard hit by the opioid abuse epidemic. What do you see as the role of the legislature in addressing this crisis?
Morality and personal behavior cannot be legislated but programs to help them get their life back on track is the focus.
10. How would you improve the state’s access to broadband internet?
Requiring the service providers service all areas, as they should, by installing cabling and or cell tower boosters as needed.
11. How would you prioritize using the funds provided to WV by the CARES Act and other COVID-19 relief funds?
New question; awaiting a reply.
12. What changes in current election laws would you favor to make voting safer and more accessible?
New question; awaiting a reply.
13. Lack of broadband access limits employment and educational opportunities in many parts of West Virginia. What should be done to make broadband available statewide?
New question; awaiting a reply.
14. Given COVID-19, how do you propose we protect our students, teachers and school service personnel while at the same time providing equal access to a quality education across the state?
New question; awaiting a reply.
15. What experience, training or education do you have that would make you an effective state legislator?
New question; awaiting a reply.