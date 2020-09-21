HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
NAME: Jason Stephens
CANDIDATE FOR: W.Va. House of Delegates 19th District (part of Wayne County)
PARTY: Republican
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: StephensWV.house
HOME CITY: Wayne
HOME COUNTY: Wayne
AGE: 43
EDUCATION: Marshall University, Business Management; Post University-International Business Management.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Business owner
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Owned three floor covering stores
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: NRA, Wildlife Turkey Federation, USCCA
FAMILY: Parents, Dallas and the late Brenda Stephens; grandparents, the late Menis and Violet Cyrus Stephens and Alfred and the late Lillion Gilkerson Dillon.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: “I am a small business owner who knows what its like to pay your electric bill. That's why I am running, for all the working people that's been left out without a voice. I will travel and sell Wayne County and it's workers to bring high paying jobs, I will be a roaring lion for Wayne County. We must have the Governor sign for the Beech Fork Lodge, be a huge hit for our economy and surrounding areas.”
Questions from the West Virginia League of Women Voters:
1. With the decline in the extraction industries in West Virginia, what do you think should be done to diversify the state’s economy?
We must lift the EPA restrictions and open up the natural gas and oil, this is the new booming industries, WV can be the leader if we don't set on our rear like the past and follow other states.
2. Do you support recent weakening of EPA regulations concerning air and water quality? Why or why not?
I do support lifting regulations, we must in this state to have high paying jobs. We must then invest and build infrastructure for every person to have clean healthy water. We must do bold things to get this state moving.
3. What role do you see for state government in reversing West Virginia’s population decline?
We can talk and talk or take immediate action. We have to lift restrictions on our minerals and finally cut business tax and open this state up. If we continue like we are we will kick the can down the road again.
Additional questions from The Herald-Dispatch:
4. The state’s foster care system struggles to care for the 7,000 plus children who are now in it. Some action has been taken in recent months, but what further action do you think might be necessary?
We need to give a bonus tax incentive for any person or family who adopts a child. These children could be President one day if they only had a chance.
5. There have been several attempts to reduce taxes on business in the state, including one failed in this past legislative session. Is it wise to keep pursuing tax breaks for business, at the possible expense of residential taxpayers? Do you think the state’s tax structure needs an overhaul?
Our state's tax structure most certainly needs overhauled. Every state surrounding us has a lower business tax and we are watching our border state's continue to get our company's. This is what I mean taking bold action.
6. Do you think the educational reform bill passed in 2019 is working/will be effective?
No, I think it was thrown together in less than 2 months just to please people. Our children is much more important than this. We need to pass reform for our children, starting with vocational classes in every high school. That's only to start.
7. How would you describe efforts so far to add more support staff in the state’s schools to help children in troubled homes?
There hasn't been no efforts in my opinion. Honestly I'm not sure of the answer, not many would say that, but we need a advisory board to study and tell us the best solutions that will actually work, not just sounds good.
8. What can the state government do to improve workforce development in West Virginia?
We need vocational classes in every high school, not every job requires a college degree. Lots of industries would look at WV if the workforce was educated in their industry ready for work. Trades have high paying jobs. WV could benefit massively by this.
9. West Virginia has been especially hard hit by the opioid abuse epidemic. What do you see as the role of the legislature in addressing this crisis?
Facts are we need more treatment facilities, we must make bold steps with this. It's critical to turning this state's economy around. We must get business's to locate to WV and have our citizen's drug free. ENOUGH TALK!!!
10. How would you improve the state’s access to broadband internet?
If Frontier can't handle this state like we were told when Verizon left, Throw them out!!! Let's start over, at this point it's so bad it can't hurt. This is a huge priority. Citizen's were sold on the internet, 30 years later WV still can't get it. Ridiculous!!!
NEW QUESTIONS FOR THE GENERAL ELECTION
11. How would you prioritize using the funds provided to WV by the CARES Act and other COVID-19 relief funds?
First, make sure the state’s budget isn’t at risk, so it doesn’t impact taxpayers. Second, we must support county agencies and fire departments. Third, help businesses who have increased expenses and decreased revenue. Fourth, use remaining monies to invest in our state so when this is over we are better than we were when it started.
12. What changes in current election laws would you favor to make voting safer and more accessible?
Our military votes electronically by secure methods. I would support expansion of similar systems to those who can not vote in person on an ongoing basis such as the disabled. I would also like to encourage a study of voter data from this year’s elections so we can make intelligent, nonpolitical decisions about the effectiveness of mail in voting.
13. Lack of broadband access limits employment and educational opportunities in many parts of West Virginia. What should be done to make broadband available statewide?
This year has seen a record investment in the state’s broadband infrastructure plans. I support expanding access to our communities by competitive carriers and federal grants. We must increase Wayne County’s Internet availability for better jobs, education and especially telehealth services.
14. Given COVID-19, how do you propose we protect our students, teachers and school service personnel while at the same time providing equal access to a quality education across the state?
We have to study the data of the workforce and available technology in our school systems and prepare plans that allow for remote work and school for those that are health compromised, while also getting our students back to a normal routine as safely as possible.
15. What experience, training or education do you have that would make you an effective state legislator?
I have been a small business owner here in Wayne County for years. I understand what it takes to negotiate and work well with others. More importantly I’ve experienced Wayne County my entire life. That experience has made me realize that we need legislators that will put WAYNE COUNTY FIRST!