We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
We are working with all candidates in contested races to get their questionnaires included on our website. (Candidates who have no opposition in the primary election will later receive a questionnaire if they are contested in the general election.)
If a candidate is having trouble sending in a questionnaire, please click on an existing profile in your race. Send the same information, your numbered answers and your photo in an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com. You will receive a confirmation email back within two business days.
NAME: Kathie Hess Crouse
CANDIDATE FOR: W.Va. House of Delegates District 19 (northern Putnam County)
PARTY: Republican
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: KathieForWV.com
HOME CITY: Buffalo
HOME COUNTY: Putnam
AGE: 52
EDUCATION: Bachelor of Science in Biology w/concentrations in Microbiology and Molecular Biology and an Associate Degree.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Delegate in the 13th District for the WV House of Delegates.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Microbiologist, Analytical Tech.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Member Rotary of Putnam County, Putnam County Republican Club, Putnam County Republican Women, Kanawha County Republican Women, WV Federation of Republican Women, National Federation of Republican Women, past President - WV Home Educators, WV Citizens Defense League, National Rifle Association, Kanawha Valley Soap Box Derby.
FAMILY: husband, Marc; children, Willow, Chase, Patrick, Nicholas and Michael.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I work hard in all I do to be accessible to all. I work hard to be a voice of those can’t/don’t have one. I was born and raised in WV and I want to make WV the best state around, that one state that everyone wants to move to, raise a family in, and build a business. I want to protect and expand our freedoms in WV. I want to continuing working toward making WV less regulation burdensome. Improving our educational choices. Rebuilding our infrastructure that has been ignored for decades by democrats. Protecting our most innocent – our unborn.
1. Do you agree with the Legislature's recent action to allow nuclear power plants in West Virginia, and why or why not?
Of course, I do, I voted yes for it. WV must look at all possibilities for the future. We cannot and could not even discuss the nuclear option until we removed the ban. We are now able to discuss possibilities for our state and what is best for WV.
2. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
I do not believe this is a good idea. We have large drug issues in our state at this moment, we do not need to bring in more. Not to mention federal law does not and will not concur with this.
3. What should be done to diversify the state's economy and prevent population loss?
Income tax elimination. Reductions in fees/regulations for licenses in certain professions. Looking into the B&O taxes across the state. Expanding our broadband. Fixing our roads. Making WV more welcoming to come live, work, and start a business here.
4. The state’s foster care system struggles to care for the thousands of children who are now in it. What further action do you think might be necessary?
Reducing the long waiting times for adoption of these children. Making sure children are ONLY removed for the right reasons. Eliminating the anonymous reports which puts undo burden on our CPS workers, and the system. Better pay.
5. How can West Virginia attract and keep qualified educators?
We are opening up our education system throughout the state by adding in different types of schools, this will allow for choice and competition. We need to reduce the number of state BOE’s and consolidate. Reducing pay at the top and paying more to the teachers. Removing/firing bad and non-productive teachers.
6. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
No, I do not. We have discrimination laws already. These laws are sufficient. I will not support expanding those laws.
7. How would you describe efforts so far to add more support staff in the state’s schools to help children in troubled homes?
The BOE’s prefer to spend their allotted money from our taxpayers on more administrative jobs at the BOE’s. They need to look at the heavy top level, reduce and eliminate waste there, and hire more aides and help at the school level for the students.
8. What can the state government do to improve workforce development in West Virginia?
We are already doing many things. We are reducing burdensome red tape, Created a certified Sites and Development readiness program, Establishing the BUILD WV Act, funding for infrastructure and economic development projects in WV, modified/reenacted the WV Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council, and during special session created the West Virginia Industrial Advancement Act.
9. West Virginia has been especially hard hit by the opioid abuse epidemic. What do you see as the role of the legislature in addressing this crisis?
We need more drug treatment facilities. We also need to look at more mental health treatment facilities and doctors. We need to bring in work and put these people to work. Giving them something to do. We need to look at new treatment options, and above all we need to determine what is causing this mental health crisis.
10. Who is more qualified to handle education policy issues, legislators, or county board of education members?
Parents, above and beyond all, PARENTS. Parents need to be involved in policy making and should be. Then the schools and county BOE’s with oversite from the State BOE and the State BOE MUST have legislative oversite on the policy-making and rule-making ability. Which will be an amendment on the ballot in November.