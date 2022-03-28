We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Brenden D. Long
CANDIDATE FOR: W.Va. House District 21 (southern Putnam County)
PARTY: Republican
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: https://brendenlongcampaign.wixsite.com/wvdelegate
HOME CITY: Hurricane
HOME COUNTY: Putnam
AGE: 49
EDUCATION: Juris Doctor (Duquesne University), Bachelor’s (University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown).
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: attorney with Long Law Offices, PLLC.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor, Kanawha County Law Clerk.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Hurricane Civic Chorus.
FAMILY: wife, Ilse Long.
1. Do you agree with the Legislature's recent action to allow nuclear power plants in West Virginia, and why or why not?
Yes, I agree with the Legislature’s action to allow nuclear power plants to come to WV with proper safeguards in place. My stance is due to the democratic administrations’ decision to limit or eliminate the use of fossil fuels, which includes coal and gas.
2. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
I am opposed to the legalization of recreational cannabis. As a volunteer on Putnam County’s drug court system, as well as my work previously as an assistant prosecutor and currently as a defense attorney, I have seen its impact on our State.
3. What should be done to diversify the state's economy and prevent population loss?
We need to make WV a more business-friendly state, attract new jobs, retain current businesses, diversify the economy, and improve broadband/high-speed internet.
4. The state’s foster care system struggles to care for the thousands of children who are now in it. What further action do you think might be necessary?
I regularly see these issues as an attorney in abuse and neglect cases. We need more support for existing families to avoid their children going into the foster care system. We also need to deal with the drug epidemic, which forces children into the foster care system.
5. How can West Virginia attract and keep qualified educators?
We need to make sure qualified educators are earning salaries and receiving benefits in line with other states. We also need to provide excellent continuing education programs for existing teachers. First-year teachers should also have a mentorship program while they transition from the college classroom to teaching.
6. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
No.
7. How would you describe efforts so far to add more support staff in the state’s schools to help children in troubled homes?
We need to bring on many more support staff employees to assist in helping these children.
8. What can the state government do to improve workforce development in West Virginia?
We need to actively seek to attract businesses to move to WV. Furthermore, we need to provide exceptional training to the citizens of WV for them to meet and exceed employers’ requirements and expectations.
9. West Virginia has been especially hard hit by the opioid abuse epidemic. What do you see as the role of the legislature in addressing this crisis?
The Legislature needs to evaluate what level of care is being provided by the State to those addicted to drugs and their families, in rehab facilities, DHHR services, and the Department of Corrections.
10. Who is more qualified to handle education policy issues, legislators or county board of education members?
The State Legislature needs to handle the parameters of education policy.