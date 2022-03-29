We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Jarred Cannon
CANDIDATE FOR: W.Va. House of Delegates District 21 (southern Putnam County)
PARTY: Republican
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: www.cannonwv.com
HOME CITY: Hurricane
HOME COUNTY: Putnam
AGE: 24
EDUCATION: West Virginia University, BA.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Government Affairs Associate, Three Point Strategies.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: State Director, West Virginia Republican Party Campaign Manager, Evan Jenkins for Congress Campaign Manager, Evan Jenkins for Supreme Court.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Youth Leadership Association of West Virginia (YLA-WV), Camp Lincoln West Virginia.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: Over the years, I’ve seen the state I love lose population and watched family leave for perceived better opportunities elsewhere. Our communities have been challenged by economic hardship, addiction, and a federal government that doesn’t care about people like us that is actively working to destroy our way of life. With hard work and the right ideas, we can turn things around. We should leverage the God-given resources available to us including natural gas, the world’s finest metallurgical coal, rare earth minerals and more. West Virginia can be the energy and manufacturing capital of America. Visit www.cannonwv.com to learn more.
1. Do you agree with the Legislature's recent action to allow nuclear power plants in West Virginia, and why or why not?
Yes. West Virginia has the potential to power much of the country’s electricity through a mix of our coal, natural gas and potential nuclear power projects. This will also help drive down rates to keep bills affordable.
2. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
I do not support the legalization of recreational marijuana. I support the state’s current medical cannabis law.
3. What should be done to diversify the state's economy and prevent population loss?
West Virginia has a tremendous amount of federal dollars dedicated to physical infrastructure that will be allocated over the next decade. We must use this money responsibly on common-sense, high-need projects. The state has taken tremendous steps forward in broadband expansion over the last five years, but it still isn't enough. Infrastructure improvements are critical for attracting new industry.
4. The state’s foster care system struggles to care for the thousands of children who are now in it. What further action do you think might be necessary?
Prevention is the best medicine. The state should enact policies that encourage and incentivize the formation of strong families where parents are able to find good-paying jobs with high benefits. The state has increased its spending per child but results have been negligible.
5. How can West Virginia attract and keep qualified educators?
Over the last few decades, administrative costs and staff have increased exponentially while teachers become responsible for more and more students per classroom. We should prioritize lowering class sizes and focus on teaching students to be real, functioning members of society rather than teaching them how to pass their next standardized test.
6. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
West Virginians are already adequately protected against discrimination in both state and federal law.
7. How would you describe efforts so far to add more support staff in the state’s schools to help children in troubled homes?
I have yet to see evidence that spending more money on placing staff in our schools to focus on these issues has been successful. We should be addressing the root cause of the issue by fixing and preventing the troubled homes in the first place by incentivizing strong families and good jobs to prevent drug use and abuse.
8. What can the state government do to improve workforce development in West Virginia?
Students should be able to participate in workforce development programs through their middle school and high school careers to prepare them to immediately enter the workforce upon graduation with a company they are familiar with. The state should partner with willing industries to create programs like this and further leverage similar programs that already exist.
9. West Virginia has been especially hard hit by the opioid abuse epidemic. What do you see as the role of the legislature in addressing this crisis?
A good job solves a lot of problems – study after study has shown drug use increases tremendously as unemployment rates increase and people lose hope for their future. We have to bring new industries here to create secure, high-paying jobs. The state should also continue to work with proven recovery programs and auxiliary support programs like Lily’s Place.
10. Who is more qualified to handle education policy issues, legislators or county board of education members?
A healthy mix of both is important to give our students the best possible opportunity to attain a good education. The legislature should provide a healthy amount of oversight over our county boards who should ultimately be responsible for the delivery and administration of statewide curriculum and learning policies.