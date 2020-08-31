HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
NAME: Cecil Silva
CANDIDATE FOR: WV House of Delegates 22 (covers parts of Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Putnam counties)
PARTY: Democrat
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: https://www.facebook.com/Silvafor22
HOME CITY: Morrisvale
HOME COUNTY: Boone
AGE: 40
EDUCATION: High school
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Farmer / business owner
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Coal miner, construction labor.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Volunteer firefighter, volunteer for numerous organizations.
ENDORSEMENTS: UMWA, WVSSPA
FAMILY: Divorced, no children
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I will work for the people of district 22 and WV. I will not be bought out by corporation money. This position is a part time job, but a full time commitment to the people of WV.
Questions from the West Virginia League of Women Voters:
1. With the decline in the extraction industries in West Virginia, what do you think should be done to diversify the state’s economy?
We need to come up with new ideas to create new jobs in WV.
2. Do you support recent weakening of EPA regulations concerning air and water quality? Why or why not?
No, I do not support this. We need to regulate everything that goes into our water and air.
3. What role do you see for state government in reversing West Virginia’s population decline?
Nothing until new ideas are brought to the table. We have got to bring back job creation, tackle the drug opioid problem in WV.
Additional questions from HD Media:
4. The state’s foster care system struggles to care for the 7,000 plus children who are now in it. Some action has been taken in recent months, but what further action do you think might be necessary?
More foster parents, better foster care system and court system.
5. There have been several attempts to reduce taxes on business in the state, including one failed in this past legislative session. Is it wise to keep pursuing tax breaks for business, at the possible expense of residential taxpayers? Do you think the state’s tax structure needs an overhaul?
Yes the tax structure needs to be fully overhauled in WV.
6. Do you think the educational reform bill passed in 2019 is working/will be effective?
Do not know until the 2020 school year is in place and we have time to review the school year to see if it is working or not.
7. How would you describe efforts so far to add more support staff in the state’s schools to help children in troubled homes?
Every school in the State of WV should have fully trained staff on hand to see the signs and symptoms of a child in troubled homes.
8. What can the state government do to improve workforce development in West Virginia?
Overhaul the state's workforce system to better help the people of WV. The current system is not working and does have flaws in the current system.
9. West Virginia has been especially hard hit by the opioid abuse epidemic. What do you see as the role of the legislature in addressing this crisis?
We need ruffer laws for the dealers, more treatment centers to have the user get off the opioids. better court system to handle the epidemic than just putting them in jail.
10. How would you improve the state’s access to broadband internet?
Every area of WV needs access to broadband internet. WV can apply for grants to improve the broadband services to all West Virginians.
11. How would you prioritize using the funds provided to WV by the CARES Act and other COVID-19 relief funds?
New question; awaiting a reply.
12. What changes in current election laws would you favor to make voting safer and more accessible?
New question; awaiting a reply.
13. Lack of broadband access limits employment and educational opportunities in many parts of West Virginia. What should be done to make broadband available statewide?
New question; awaiting a reply.
14. Given COVID-19, how do you propose we protect our students, teachers and school service personnel while at the same time providing equal access to a quality education across the state?
New question; awaiting a reply.
15. What experience, training or education do you have that would make you an effective state legislator?
New question; awaiting a reply.